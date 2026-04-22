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Real reason why Fernando Mendoza will not attend 2025 NFL draft in-person revealed

Mendoza, a 22-year-old quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, will skip the NFL draft ceremony to host a party at home, prioritizing his mother's health.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 10:07 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The 22 years old Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza said he will not attend the 2026 NBA draft. Instead, the projected No. 1 draft pick will hold a watch party at home with his family, friends and coaches.

The Decision Is About His Mother

Fernando Mendoza announced that he will not attend real ceremony.(The Guardian)

His mother, Elsa Mendoza has multiple sclerosis, a condition of the central nervous system that causes travel over long distances to be very hard. That was one of the main reasons why the family preferred to remain at home in Miami instead of traveling to Pennsylvania to be drafted.

According to Mendoza, as he discussed in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, his mother wanted to have a party at home. He explained that the logistics were easier because he was going to be flying out the next morning anyway.

And most importantly, he wanted everyone who had helped him get this far to be in the room when his name was called.

Wants to praise everybody's faith

Mendoza informed Rich Eisen that he would prefer to remain at home and make the memory with all the people that had flooded his football career. He said he would prefer it than just being with the few in Pittsburgh.

Mendoza clarified that he was not absent in the Pittsburgh stage because he is not willing to take up his new position in the NFL spotlight.

He told in The Rich Eisen Show that he remains the most desired first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders and that Tom Brady, with his own franchise, has already agreed to a one-year bridge contract with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to mentor the rookie in the NFL.

 
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