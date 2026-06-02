Rick Adelman family: All about late NBA Hall of Fame coach's wife and children

The basketball world is mourning the death of Rick Adelman, the NBA Hall of Fame coach who led multiple NBA franchises and became one of the most respected figures in professional basketball. Rick died at the age of 79 on Monday, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced.

Rick Adelman is remembered by fans and those closest to him as a loving spouse, father, and grandfather. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

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Although Rick's accomplishments with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves are remembered by fans, those closest to him frequently characterized him first as a loving spouse, father, and grandfather.

Read more: Rick Adelman cause of death: What happened to Hall of Fame NBA coach? Details

Who are Rick Adelman's family members?

Rick is survived by his wife Mary, 5 children and 12 grandchildren.

Rick Adelman was married to Mary Kay Adelman, who was by his side throughout much of his coaching career. The couple's relationship spanned decades, 56 years to be precise, including the years when Adelman moved frequently while coaching across the NBA.

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{{^usCountry}} The Adelmans raised six children: Kathy Adelman-Naro, RJ Adelman, Laura, David Adelman, Caitlin, and Patrick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Adelmans raised six children: Kathy Adelman-Naro, RJ Adelman, Laura, David Adelman, Caitlin, and Patrick. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Basketball became a significant part of family life, particularly for David Adelman, who followed in his father's footsteps and built a successful coaching career of his own. David Adelman has been on professional coaching staffs for years and is today a well-known NBA coach. Many people see his ascent through the league as carrying on his father's basketball roots. Rick's eldest daughter, Kathy, is also a high school basketball coach in Portland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Basketball became a significant part of family life, particularly for David Adelman, who followed in his father's footsteps and built a successful coaching career of his own. David Adelman has been on professional coaching staffs for years and is today a well-known NBA coach. Many people see his ascent through the league as carrying on his father's basketball roots. Rick's eldest daughter, Kathy, is also a high school basketball coach in Portland. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rick's eldest son, RJ, was a lawyer who worked in the front office of several NBA teams before passing away at the age of 44 in an auto-pedestrian accident in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rick's eldest son, RJ, was a lawyer who worked in the front office of several NBA teams before passing away at the age of 44 in an auto-pedestrian accident in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After a long and successful coaching career, Rick declared his retirement from NBA coaching on April 21, 2014. Adelman and his wife, Mary Kay, moved to Portland in 2014, the year after he retired, to be near their family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a long and successful coaching career, Rick declared his retirement from NBA coaching on April 21, 2014. Adelman and his wife, Mary Kay, moved to Portland in 2014, the year after he retired, to be near their family. {{/usCountry}}

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Rick Adelman's basketball legacy

Rick played in the league for seven years before deciding to become a coach. He began his coaching career with the San Diego Rockets in 1968. Over the next seven seasons, he averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per game for several different clubs until retiring following the 1974–75 season.

As a coach, Rick gained recognition for his creative offensive schemes and player-centred leadership. Generations of players were shaped by his impact, which went beyond victories and defeats.

Many of the NBA's biggest stars, including players from the famed Sacramento Kings of the early 2000s, with whom Rick had his longest coaching stint, have credited him with fostering a family-oriented culture inside locker rooms. In the 8 years he spent with the Kings, Rick took the team to the Western Conference finals once in that run.

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The team, in tribute to the NBA Hall of Fame coach, wrote on X, “For an entire generation of Kings fans, Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”

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They added, “Our thoughts are with Mary Kay, his family, friends, former players, and all who loved him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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