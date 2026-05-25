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    All-NBA Team snubs: Big disappointment after $285M star left out; Celtics fans frustrated

    The NBA unveiled the 2025-26 All-NBA Teams on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with his fourth straight First Team selection

    Published on: May 25, 2026 5:23 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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    The NBA unveiled the 2025-26 All-NBA Teams on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with his fourth straight First Team selection after winning back-to-back MVP awards. He was joined by Nikola Jokic (fifth First Team nod), Victor Wembanyama (first career selection), Luka Doncic, and Cade Cunningham.

    May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Neemias Queta (88) stand on the court late in the second half of their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Neemias Queta (88) stand on the court late in the second half of their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

    NBA's first team selections

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

    Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

    Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

    Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

    Both Doncic and Cunningham were granted special exceptions by the league and players’ association after falling short of the 65-game requirement due to injuries.

    Second and third teams

    The Second Team featured Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and Jalen Brunson.

    The Third Team consisted of Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren, and Chet Holmgren.

    The big snub: Jaylen Brown

    One of the most talked-about outcomes was the omission of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown from the All-NBA First Team. Brown delivered a stellar 82-game season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for a 56-win Celtics squad. Despite finishing sixth in MVP voting with 89 points (appearing on 47 ballots), he was narrowly edged out for the final First Team spot by Cade Cunningham (117 points).

    Brown is currently in the third year of a five-year, $285.39 million designated veteran extension - the richest contract in NBA history when signed. The deal keeps him with the Celtics through the 2028-29 season.

    Celtics fans were clearly frustrated. “Jaylen Brown should be first all team! The disrespect is wild,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    "Jaylen brown legit robbed 😂” another person tweeted.

    “Jaylen Brown not getting on the 1st team is unfortunate,” a third fan added.

    2025-26 NBA Awards Winners and Finalists

    Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner

    Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

    Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

    Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

    VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

    Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks - Winner

    Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

    Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

    Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

    Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

    Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs - Winner

    Kia NBA Most Improved Player

    Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks - Winner

    Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

    Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

    Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

    Tim Hardaway Jr, Denver Nuggets

    Jaime Jaquez Jr, Miami Heat

    Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs - Winner

    Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

    Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner

    Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

    Kia NBA Hustle Award

    Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets - Winner

    NBA Coach of the Year

    Winner TBD (Tuesday, May 26 | 7:30 ET)

    Finalists:

    JB Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

    Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

    Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

    NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

    Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics - Winner

    NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

    Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic

    Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

    Pat Connaughton, Charlotte Hornets

    De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

    Jeff Green, Houston Rockets

    Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

    DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans - Winner

    Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons

    Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers

    Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

    Garrett Temple, Toronto Raptors

    Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

    NBA Sportsmanship Award

    Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

    Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

    Al Horford, Golden State Warriors

    TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

    Derrick White, Boston Celtics - Winner

    NBA Social Justice Champion Award

    Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat - Winner

    Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs

    Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

    Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

    Larry Nance Jr, Cleveland Cavaliers

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

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    Home/Sports/Us Sports/All-NBA Team Snubs: Big Disappointment After $285M Star Left Out; Celtics Fans Frustrated
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