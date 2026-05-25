All-NBA Team snubs: Big disappointment after $285M star left out; Celtics fans frustrated

The NBA unveiled the 2025-26 All-NBA Teams on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with his fourth straight First Team selection after winning back-to-back MVP awards. He was joined by Nikola Jokic (fifth First Team nod), Victor Wembanyama (first career selection), Luka Doncic, and Cade Cunningham. May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Neemias Queta (88) stand on the court late in the second half of their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

NBA's first team selections Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Both Doncic and Cunningham were granted special exceptions by the league and players’ association after falling short of the 65-game requirement due to injuries.

Second and third teams The Second Team featured Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and Jalen Brunson.

The Third Team consisted of Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren, and Chet Holmgren.

The big snub: Jaylen Brown One of the most talked-about outcomes was the omission of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown from the All-NBA First Team. Brown delivered a stellar 82-game season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for a 56-win Celtics squad. Despite finishing sixth in MVP voting with 89 points (appearing on 47 ballots), he was narrowly edged out for the final First Team spot by Cade Cunningham (117 points).

Brown is currently in the third year of a five-year, $285.39 million designated veteran extension - the richest contract in NBA history when signed. The deal keeps him with the Celtics through the 2028-29 season.

Celtics fans were clearly frustrated. “Jaylen Brown should be first all team! The disrespect is wild,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Jaylen brown legit robbed 😂” another person tweeted.

“Jaylen Brown not getting on the 1st team is unfortunate,” a third fan added.

2025-26 NBA Awards Winners and Finalists Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks - Winner

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs - Winner

Kia NBA Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks - Winner

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tim Hardaway Jr, Denver Nuggets

Jaime Jaquez Jr, Miami Heat

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs - Winner

Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Kia NBA Hustle Award Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets - Winner

NBA Coach of the Year

Winner TBD (Tuesday, May 26 | 7:30 ET)

Finalists:

JB Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics - Winner

NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Pat Connaughton, Charlotte Hornets

De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

Jeff Green, Houston Rockets

Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans - Winner

Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons

Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Garrett Temple, Toronto Raptors

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Sportsmanship Award Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Al Horford, Golden State Warriors

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Derrick White, Boston Celtics - Winner

NBA Social Justice Champion Award Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat - Winner

Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

Larry Nance Jr, Cleveland Cavaliers