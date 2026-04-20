Rob Gronkowski spills the beans on Tom Brady's ‘hot streak’ in dating after divorce

Rob Gronkowski revealed that Tom Brady has returned to dating after his much-hyped divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady retired in February 2023.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The seven-time Super Bowl winner has been linked to several high-profile names since parting ways with Gisele Bundchen. But seemed to have moved beyond casual dating.

Gronkowski, who spent some time together with Brady in the NFL, revealed to Page Six in a recent interview that Brady is having a “hot streak” in his dating life. Their friendship go back to the dressing room as they have four championships together with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"But Tom is on a hot streak right now, he’s ready to go," Gronkowski told the outlet. Recently, Tom Brady has been linked with influencer Alix Earle, Yael Cohen Braun and Jessica Alba — but all of them are rumored and not confirmed.

Gronkowski's Dating Advice For Tom Brady

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{{^usCountry}} Rob Gronkowski also did not stop short of offering Tom Brady some dating advice. Amid the so called “hot streak,” Gronkowski said he was all for Tom Brady going for it. “Just follow your heart, Tom,” he said. You know, wherever your heart is leading you, wherever your gut instinct is leading you. Just follow that heart, Tom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rob Gronkowski also did not stop short of offering Tom Brady some dating advice. Amid the so called “hot streak,” Gronkowski said he was all for Tom Brady going for it. “Just follow your heart, Tom,” he said. You know, wherever your heart is leading you, wherever your gut instinct is leading you. Just follow that heart, Tom.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Just like he has with the game of football, treat the game of football … like how you treat dating, and you’ll be very successful. Like, a No. 1 of all time," he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just like he has with the game of football, treat the game of football … like how you treat dating, and you’ll be very successful. Like, a No. 1 of all time," he continued. {{/usCountry}}

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“Believe it or not, that’s a surprise answer. It really is. But Tom is on a hot streak right now."

Brady’s plans ahead of NFL season

After his return to the field for Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Tom Brady said that he has reflected on his life and wants to find more balance while achieving his goals.

“The answer to the question of balance for me isn’t to do less,” Brady said in a recent interview. “It’s to do as much as possible around whichever priority has my attention, and then to do as much as possible to recharge my social battery so I can do it again with the next, most pressing priority.”

Brady has also been appointed as a Fox sports analyst and has a strong voice inside Las Vegas Raiders as the part-owner.

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