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Rob Gronkowski spills the beans on Tom Brady's ‘hot streak’ in dating after divorce

Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady is back dating after his divorce, on a “hot streak,” with rumored links to Alix Earle, Yael Cohen Braun and Jessica Alba.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:12 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Rob Gronkowski revealed that Tom Brady has returned to dating after his much-hyped divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady retired in February 2023.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has been linked to several high-profile names since parting ways with Gisele Bundchen. But seemed to have moved beyond casual dating.

Gronkowski, who spent some time together with Brady in the NFL, revealed to Page Six in a recent interview that Brady is having a “hot streak” in his dating life. Their friendship go back to the dressing room as they have four championships together with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"But Tom is on a hot streak right now, he’s ready to go," Gronkowski told the outlet. Recently, Tom Brady has been linked with influencer Alix Earle, Yael Cohen Braun and Jessica Alba — but all of them are rumored and not confirmed.

Gronkowski's Dating Advice For Tom Brady

“Believe it or not, that’s a surprise answer. It really is. But Tom is on a hot streak right now."

Brady’s plans ahead of NFL season

After his return to the field for Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Tom Brady said that he has reflected on his life and wants to find more balance while achieving his goals.

“The answer to the question of balance for me isn’t to do less,” Brady said in a recent interview. “It’s to do as much as possible around whichever priority has my attention, and then to do as much as possible to recharge my social battery so I can do it again with the next, most pressing priority.”

Brady has also been appointed as a Fox sports analyst and has a strong voice inside Las Vegas Raiders as the part-owner.

 
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