Rui Hachimura trade: Top 3 landing spots as Lakers exit appears inevitable after latest roster moves

Rui Hachimura's departure from the Lakers had long been viewed as a strong possibility, but the team's busy Wednesday, highlighted by the trade for Walker Kessler and the additions of Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton, has only strengthened the belief that he is unlikely to return next season.

Rui Hachimura's departure from the Lakers had long been viewed as a strong possibility. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Those additions essentially used up the Lakers' available financial flexibility.

Hachimura’s landing spots

With NBA free agency now underway, Hachimura is expected to draw interest from multiple teams across the league. The question now is which franchises could emerge as the most likely landing spots for the 28-year-old forward.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have emerged as one of the teams reportedly interested in Rui Hachimura as they continue to reshape their roster with an eye toward returning to playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer has also identified Brooklyn as a potential suitor for the Lakers forward.

If a deal materializes, Hachimura would join a veteran group that already includes Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle, both acquired earlier this offseason.

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His addition could provide the Nets with another experienced frontcourt option while complementing the team's talented collection of young guards as the franchise looks to end its postseason drought.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are another team that NBA reporter Jake Fischer has linked to Rui Hachimura.

Detroit is viewed as a strong potential fit, with Cade Cunningham in need of another reliable scoring option to complement his playmaking ability.

Although the Pistons boast plenty of size and athleticism, they still lack consistent floor spacing and proven offensive support.

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Also read: What does John Collins bring to the Pistons? Detroit reportedly signs forward on 3-year deal

Hachimura's ability to stretch the floor and knock down perimeter shots would create more room for Cunningham to operate, while his knack for attacking closeouts would provide Detroit with another versatile scoring threat when defenses collapse on their franchise guard.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs entered the offseason looking to strengthen a roster built around Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper after their run to the NBA Finals.

On paper, Rui Hachimura would have been a natural fit as a floor-spacing power forward capable of complementing Wembanyama on both ends of the court while adding another offensive option to the starting lineup.

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However, the Spurs' recent signing of Tobias Harris to a two-year contract may have changed those plans.

With Harris filling a similar frontcourt role, San Antonio could decide against pursuing Hachimura, making it less likely that the Japanese forward remains a priority target this offseason.

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