Ryan Day's son committing to Northwestern leaves Michigan fans in splits; ‘romantically involved…’

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day had been celebrating his son RJ Day's recruitment with Northwestern in 2017. But the fans of arch-rivals Michigan Wolverines left no stone unturned to joke about it. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day at Ohio Stadium before the Ohio State Spring Football Game on April 18. (Getty Images via AFP) James T. Yoder, the founder of chat sports and the host of Michigan Football Report on YouTube claimed that Ray was "romantically involved" with the mother of a 2027 QB recruit who committed to another Big Ten program." The post, obviously a joke, raised eyebrows before people realized that Yoder was talking about Nina Day, Ryan Day's wife and the mother of RJ Ray. Here's the post:

But it was not the only post from Michigan fans joking about Northwestern recruiting AJ Brown. Many more such jokes flooded social media as the news broke that the young quarterback is heading to Northwestern in 2027. Also read: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini ‘were dating’, ex-NFL player makes shocking ‘baby’ claims: ‘It wouldn’t surprise me if…’ "Imagine if Ryan Day and the defensive coordinator get in a fight the week of a Northwestern game and first play the DC just brings the house at RJ Day," said one.

"RJ Day : ‘Dad I’m gonna commit to Ohio State” Ryan Day :’ wrote one, sharing a LeBron James reaction.

“If RJ Day eventually transfers to Ohio State, will Northwestern folks cry and moan about the Buckeyes coach tampering with the Wildcats roster by recruiting his own son?” asked another.