Sabrina Ionescu injury: Sandy Brondello's major update on Liberty guard's return

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu missed the game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury in the game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday. Though she played the Sky game till the final minute, that wasn't the case on Saturday. Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second quarter at Barclays Center on August 21, 2025 in New York City(Getty Images via AFP)

Ionescu was listed as questionable by the Liberty earlier today. Before the match, it was announced that she would be missing the game with a left foot injury. Ionescu's injury is a major blow to an already injury-plagued side, but coach Sandy Brondello seemed to offer some respite to the fans.

Liberty beats reporters wrote on X that Sandy Brondello spoke to them before the game and confirmed that Ionescu has a swollen ankle and she "avoided a major injury." Brondello suggested that Ionescu could return as early as next week.

Jackie Powell, New York Liberty reporter for The IX Basketball, wrote on X: "It is Brondello's hope that Sabrina Ionescu, Izzy Harrison (who was able to get back on court today) and Breanna Stewart will all be able to play during this next week.

“Nyara Sabally is still being built up to be able to play by the end of the regular season.”

Sabrina Ionescu's injury on Thursday seemed to cost the Liberty the game against the Sky as they lost 91-85 to Chicago. Ionescu, playing on with an injury, scored 16 points with two assists and one rebound in 30 minutes of play.

It was same against the Dream on Saturday as Liberty trained into the fourth quarter, making the absence of star players like Ionescu, Izzy Harrison, and Breanna Stewart even more prominent.

They next play the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, August 26.