Sabrina Ionescu injury update: When can Liberty star return after Atlanta game miss?

New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Dream due to a left foot injury. The 27-year-old, who currently leads Liberty in points (19.0), rebounds (4.8) and steals (1.3) per game this season, has started in all but one of the team's 36 games this year. Her injury comes at a time when New York (22-14) has lost three of their last four games. At the time of writing this story, they are trailing the Dream with one quarter to go. Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky(Getty Images via AFP)

A four-time All-Star, Ionescu has averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 178 career games (174 starts) since being selected by New York with the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Read More: Sophie Cunningham slams Skip Bayless’ Caitlin Clark 'faking injury' allegations: ‘Shut up’

New York has dropped four of its last six, including a 91-85 setback on Thursday to the 26-loss Chicago Sky. "Anyone can beat anyone in this league. Anyone can with this championship; it's wide open," New York coach Sandy Brondello said ahead of the Atlanta game.

"But our inconsistencies are mind-boggling at times, because we play so great. We're riding this really big wave of highs and lows, but we have an opportunity to go into Atlanta now and beat them, which is a big game for us."

When can Sabrina Ionescu return?

While New York did not provide an official timeline for Ionescu's return, reports state that she is ‘day-to-day’.

Coach Sandy Brondello said Ionescu escaped major injury. “She's dealing with some swelling. She'll be day to day.”

Brondello added that there is some progress on injured star Breanna Stewart, who adds 18.3 points per game. Stewart, who suffered a right knee bone bruise on July 26, is targeting a return by next week.