Samantha Busch paid a sweet tribute to hubby Kyle days before sudden death: ‘Most incredible…’

Samantha Busch and her kids are devastated after the death of NASCAR legend and the love of her life - Kyle Busch. The 41-year-old, one of the most successful drivers inthe auto racing company's history, passed away after being hospitalized for ‘severe illness’ earlier in the day.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, wrote a message for him earlier this month(Facebook/Samantha Busch)

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The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR confirmed the news Thursday in a joint statement. No official cause of death was released. Earlier in the day, Busch’s family had announced that the two-time Cup Series champion was hospitalized with a ‘severe illness’, forcing him to withdraw from this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Read More: Kyle Busch's last Instagram post was proper tribute to wife Samantha, kids: ‘So proud today…’

NASCAR community mourns legendary driver

In the statement released Thursday, NASCAR described Busch as one of the defining talents of his era.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement said. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

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{{^usCountry}} The statement also highlighted Busch’s impact across all levels of stock-car racing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement also highlighted Busch’s impact across all levels of stock-car racing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’” Samantha Busch's tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’” Samantha Busch's tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kyle's wife, Samantha, is active on social media and frequently praises him. On May 2, she wrote a sweet birthday message for the 41-year-old. “Happy birthday Kyle! You are the most incredible husband and father, and I thank God every single day that I get to do our crazy life by your side. We are so grateful for you and all the love, strength, and laughter you bring to our family. Wishing you the happiest birthday and your best year yet,” she wrote in a Facebook post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle's wife, Samantha, is active on social media and frequently praises him. On May 2, she wrote a sweet birthday message for the 41-year-old. “Happy birthday Kyle! You are the most incredible husband and father, and I thank God every single day that I get to do our crazy life by your side. We are so grateful for you and all the love, strength, and laughter you bring to our family. Wishing you the happiest birthday and your best year yet,” she wrote in a Facebook post. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Kyle Busch dies: NASCAR legend's chilling radio message in last race raises concerns; 'What happened?'

One of NASCAR’s winningest drivers

Busch built a legendary résumé during his NASCAR career, winning championships in 2015 and 2019 while becoming the all-time wins leader across NASCAR’s three national series.

The Las Vegas native recorded more than 230 combined victories, including 63 wins in the Cup Series. He also became known for his aggressive driving style, outspoken personality and enormous fan following.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Busch raced for top organizations including Joe Gibbs Racing before joining Richard Childress Racing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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