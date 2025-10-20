Saquon Barkley, clearly frustrated, mouths words at Vikings defense; Eagles fans notice glaring error

Saquon Barkley was visibly upset. The Eagles star had 30 yards in eight carries in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was even spotted mouthing some words at the defense. At halftime, Philadelphia led 14-6. Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings (Getty Images via AFP)

However, fans noted a glaring error in the Eagles' offense. Several social media users pointed out that Barkley was consistently stopped on first down.

“How about we stop giving the ball to Saquon on EVERY first down, especially when he consistently gets stopped???” one frustrated fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Eagles will try to find their identity today and hopefully they can run the ball with Saquon Barkley. He’s averaging close to 5 yards per rush over the last two games, but only has 18 carries. He took the time to sign autographs for Eagles fans pregame,” an analyst tweeted.

“Got Saquon Barkley in every damn commercial but can't score got it!!! #NFL” a third social media user stated.

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks (QB)

Jalen Hurts

Tanner McKee

Sam Howell

Running Backs (RB)

Saquon Barkley

Will Shipley

A.J. Dillon

Tank Bigsby

Wide Receivers (WR)

A.J. Brown

Jahan Dotson

DeVonta Smith

Xavier Gipson

John Metchie III

Tight Ends (TE)

Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Kylen Granson

Cameron Latu

Left Tackle (LT)

Jordan Mailata

Fred Johnson

Left Guard (LG)

Landon Dickerson

Brett Toth

Center (C)

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

Right Guard (RG)

Tyler Steen

Matt Pryor

Right Tackle (RT)

Lane Johnson

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers (EDGE)

Za'Darius Smith

Joshua Uche

Azeez Ojulari

Jalyx Hunt

Patrick Johnson

Defensive Tackles (DT)

Jalen Carter

Jordan Davis

Moro Ojomo

Ty Robinson

Byron Young

Linebackers (LB)

Zack Baun

Smael Mondon Jr.

Jihaad Campbell

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Cornerbacks (CB)

Quinyon Mitchell

Kelee Ringo

Adoree' Jackson

Parry Nickerson

Nickel Cornerback (NCB)

Cooper DeJean

Mac McWilliams

Safeties (S)

Reed Blankenship

Marcus Epps

Andrew Mukuba

Sydney Brown

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter (P)

Braden Mann

Kicker (K)

Jake Elliott

Holder (H)

Braden Mann

Long Snapper (LS)

Cal Adomitis

Punt Returner (PR)

Jahan Dotson

Kick Returners (KR)

Will Shipley

Tank Bigsby