Saquon Barkley, clearly frustrated, mouths words at Vikings defense; Eagles fans notice glaring error
Saquon Barkley was visibly upset. The Eagles star had 30 yards in eight carries in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
Saquon Barkley was visibly upset. The Eagles star had 30 yards in eight carries in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was even spotted mouthing some words at the defense. At halftime, Philadelphia led 14-6.
However, fans noted a glaring error in the Eagles' offense. Several social media users pointed out that Barkley was consistently stopped on first down.
“How about we stop giving the ball to Saquon on EVERY first down, especially when he consistently gets stopped???” one frustrated fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“The Eagles will try to find their identity today and hopefully they can run the ball with Saquon Barkley. He’s averaging close to 5 yards per rush over the last two games, but only has 18 carries. He took the time to sign autographs for Eagles fans pregame,” an analyst tweeted.
“Got Saquon Barkley in every damn commercial but can't score got it!!! #NFL” a third social media user stated.
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks (QB)
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Sam Howell
Running Backs (RB)
Saquon Barkley
Will Shipley
A.J. Dillon
Tank Bigsby
Wide Receivers (WR)
A.J. Brown
Jahan Dotson
DeVonta Smith
Xavier Gipson
John Metchie III
Tight Ends (TE)
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Kylen Granson
Cameron Latu
Left Tackle (LT)
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Left Guard (LG)
Landon Dickerson
Brett Toth
Center (C)
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Right Guard (RG)
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
Right Tackle (RT)
Lane Johnson
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers (EDGE)
Za'Darius Smith
Joshua Uche
Azeez Ojulari
Jalyx Hunt
Patrick Johnson
Defensive Tackles (DT)
Jalen Carter
Jordan Davis
Moro Ojomo
Ty Robinson
Byron Young
Linebackers (LB)
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon Jr.
Jihaad Campbell
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Cornerbacks (CB)
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
Adoree' Jackson
Parry Nickerson
Nickel Cornerback (NCB)
Cooper DeJean
Mac McWilliams
Safeties (S)
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter (P)
Braden Mann
Kicker (K)
Jake Elliott
Holder (H)
Braden Mann
Long Snapper (LS)
Cal Adomitis
Punt Returner (PR)
Jahan Dotson
Kick Returners (KR)
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby