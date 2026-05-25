Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin's wives share sweet messages amid tight Indy 500 battle

The Indy 500 leaderboard was as tight as it gets. While Scott Dixon led the race before a red flag was deployed because of weather conditions, it was Scott McLaughlin who gained multiple positions after. Both their wives, clearly happy with how things were going, shared sweet messages.

Scott Dixon's wife celebrates Indy 500

Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250 (Getty Images via AFP)

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Just ahead of the race, Emma Davies posted a series of Instagram stories showing fireworks and the atmosphere in Indianapolis. Under a video of a light show, she wrote: “Yep, this was our alarm clock.”

Dixon and Emma have spent nearly two decades together. The couple shares three children, daughters Poppy and Tilly, along with son Kit. Before becoming closely linked with the IndyCar world, Emma built a successful career in track and field as an 800-meter running champion.

Her father also served as her coach during her athletics career. Emma eventually stepped away from competitive running following his death and after beginning her relationship with Dixon.

Their relationship moved quickly after they first met in 2006. The pair became engaged in December of that year, less than a year after meeting, before marrying two years later.

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Scott Dixon's wife shared several Instagram stories (Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} ‘It takes a racer to love a racer’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘It takes a racer to love a racer’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, both Scott and Emma have openly discussed the unique understanding that exists between elite athletes competing at the highest level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, both Scott and Emma have openly discussed the unique understanding that exists between elite athletes competing at the highest level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It takes a racer to love a racer,” Dixon once said while reflecting on their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It takes a racer to love a racer,” Dixon once said while reflecting on their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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Emma later explained how deeply invested she became in Dixon’s pursuit of IndyCar history.

“As much as we live as husband and wife, I feel like we also live as training partners. My dreams were the same as his. From the moment I fell in love with him, my dream was he was to make history in this sport," she told NBC Sports' MotorSportsTalk.

Scott McLaughlin's wife gets good news

McLaughlin's wife and family received good news after the red flag. The Penske driver surged several positions.

Indianapolis 500 leaderboard (at the time of writing this story)

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Felix Rosenqvist (#60) — Started 4th | Led 22 laps | Leader

Pato O'Ward (#5) — Started 6th | Led 9 laps | +2.797

Marcus Armstrong (#66) — Started 16th | Led 0 laps | +18.255

David Malukas (#12) — Started 3rd | Led 29 laps | +23.965

Romain Grosjean (#18) — Started 24th | Led 3 laps | +33.389

Alex Palou (#10) — Started 1st | Led 59 laps | +36.602

Santino Ferrucci (#14) — Started 5th | Led 0 laps | +41.483

Takuma Sato — Started 12th | Led 0 laps | +43.645

Rinus VeeKay (#76) — Started 11th | Led 8 laps | +45.011

Scott McLaughlin (#3) — Started 9th | Led 5 laps | +49.838

Conor Daly — Started 8th | Led 4 laps | 1 lap behind

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Nolan Siegel (#6) — Started 20th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Kyffin Simpson (#8) — Started 7th | Led 4 laps | 1 lap behind

Christian Lundgaard (#7) — Started 18th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Scott Dixon (#9) — Started 10th | Led 32 laps | 1 lap behind

Marcus Ericsson (#28) — Started 17th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Kyle Kirkwood (#27) — Started 25th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Mick Schumacher (#47) — Started 27th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Dennis Hauger (#19) — Started 29th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Helio Castroneves — Started 14th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

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Graham Rahal (#15) — Started 28th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Jack Harvey — Started 33rd | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Louis Foster (#45) — Started 21st | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

Sting Ray Robb (#77) — Started 31st | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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