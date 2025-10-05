Seattle Mariners aim to bounce back against Tigers in ALDS after tough game 1 loss

After waltzing through September to make their first playoffs since 2022, the Seattle Mariners found themselves falling short in the game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. This has brought back a few questions about the team and its potential for a deep playoff run. Seattle Mariners seek comeback on Sunday after losing Game 1 of ALDS(Getty Images via AFP)

However, there is cause for optimism still, as the Mariners have experienced players in their lineup; they have men who can succeed in high-pressure situations and a balanced team that seems to be equally good against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers.

Having suffered a 3-2 loss in the first game of their playoff series, the Mariners next take on the Tigers today, starting at 5:03 PM. George Kirby was the starting pitcher for the Seattle team in Game 1, but he will make way for Luis Castillo in Game 2.

Mariners vs Tigers preview

The Mariners have the home-field advantage in the second game as well, with T-Mobile Park set to host the second game of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

According to sports.mynorthwest.com, there is plenty of experience for Seattle in their squad. Some players even have a World Series title to boast of, like Mitch Garver and Victor Robles.

The Mariners will be missing the services of Bryan Woo, who is out with an injury. The Tigers will rely on the pitching talents of Tarik Skubal.

“He’s a great pitcher,” Mariners’ Cal Raleigh said, as per the New York Times. “But this time of year, there’s gonna be a lot of good pitchers out there. We’re up for the challenge. We’re gonna do our best to game-plan tomorrow and put together some good at-bats and see what we can do off him.”

If the Mariners lose the second game of the ALDS, it will be the first time they have lost their first two division series games on home turf since 1997. It will be hard to come back from that position.

Mariners vs Tigers ALDS schedule

The next two games of the series will be played on October 7 and 8, with the last game scheduled for October 10. The Tigers will be on home soil for the third and fourth games of the series, while the fifth contest, if required, will take place at T-Mobile Park.

