Victor Robles ejected: What will Seattle Mariners outfielder's suspension be after bizarre rehab game antic?

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles could face potential suspension for throwing his bat at the pitcher at his rehab game in the Minor League for Triple A Tacoma on Sunday. After being hit by a fastball from Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes, Robles had a meltdown and threw the bat at Estes. Former Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, facing, talks with Mariners right fielder Victor Robles.(AP)

The moment went viral on social media as Robles was slammed for the antic. Robles had been hit by pitches for seven games in a row- three time back-to-back in the series with Vegas.

An angry Rouble was ejected from the game and was later seen throwing the drinks cart in rage on the sideline. Here's the video of the moment:

Joey Estes, the pitcher who had hit on Robles on Tuesday as well as last season in Oakland, served a fastball to Robles. It hit the outfielder even as he tried to swing the bat, possibly in self-defense.

Robles is expected to receive a suspension for the incident in the Minor League since the incident happened in the Tacoma vs Aviators game. As for MLB, he could also be suspended if the league decides to take action. But the Minor League suspension will not implicitly affect his MLB status.

Robles is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that he picked up after dislocating his left shoulder and suffering a small fracture in the humeral head. The incident happened while he was trying to catch a diving pitch in Oracle Park.

He was placed on a 60-day injured list, and his recovery timeline was set at six weeks for healing and six weeks for rehab. His stint in the Minor Leagues is part of the rehab timeline set by the Mariners.

He was set for an MLB return in late September but that could be jeopardized if his suspension is upgraded to the MLB level. As of now, the league has not issued an official update.