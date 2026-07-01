Serena Williams vs Alexis Ohanian net worth: Who is richer? A look at how their wealth compares amid Wimbledon return

In the world of tennis, Serena Williams is legendary for more than just her 23 grand slam titles, most by any player in the open era. She has also been highest earning female tennis player for a significant part of her career. Serena Williams of the United States arrives to practice one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Even after retirement, she boasts a massive net worth, which makes her one of the richest female tennis players ever, despite having “evolving away” from tennis since 2022. If not for Jessica Pegula's $7 billion family wealth, she would still be the richest female tennis player at 44.

How Rich Is Serena Williams? Serena Williams has an estimated net worth between $350 million and $400 million, according to Forbes, making her one of the wealthiest female athletes in history. The former world No. 1 earned a record $94.8 million in WTA prize money, much of which came between the late 1990s and early 2000s and again between 2012 and 2015.

Also read: Serena Williams net worth: How the tennis legend built her massive fortune ahead of Wimbledon 2026 comeback

After initial success in the 2000s, she faced injuries and a drop in form before staging a stunning resurgence in the 2010s, including winning eight Grand Slam singles titles between 2012 to 2015.

Williams ranks among the globe’s most prominent endorsement athletes. She reportedly pulls in roughly $15–$20 million annually from brand collaborations. She works with brands like Nike and Kraft Foods. Her partnership with Nike dates back to 2004, when she signed a $40 million contract to develop a fashion line.

Her business empire includes Serena Ventures, which has invested in over 90 startups. She also started the fashion brand S by Serena and remains an active venture capitalist.

Also read: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon with Venus as legendary duo get doubles wildcard

Serena Williams Husband Net Worth Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder and venture capitalist, Alexis Ohanian. Alexis Ohanian independently has a massive net worth of around $150 million, according to reports.

After cashing out on Reddit in 2005, Ohanian shifted to his own venture capitalist firm, Seven Seven Six. Today, it manages over $750 million in assets. He has personal stakes in companies like Coinbase, Instacart, and Patreon. He is also a part-owner of Chelsea FC Women and co-founded Angel City FC.

When added Serena’s $350 million and her husband's roughly $150 million, their combined net worth is about $420 million to $450 million, making them one of sports richest power couples. However, compared individually, Serena Williams is significantly richer than Alexis Ohanian.