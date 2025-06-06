Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beats Michael Jordan in elite NBA Finals list after stellar debut vs Pacers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a historic NBA Finals debut on Thursday, scoring 38 points, five rebounds, and three assists. However, the reigning MVP's performance came on his side, the Oklahoma City Thunder's loss against the Indiana Pacers. SGA's top show was the best NBA Finals debut (stat-wise) in a losing cause. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his NBA Finals debut on Thursday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 26-year-old also managed to beat GOAT Michael Jordan in an elite list. SGA's 38-point NBA Finals debut was better than the Chicago Bulls legend. Allen Iverson recorded the best NBA Finals debut in 2001, scoring 48 points.

Allen Iverson (2001, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers) – 48 points

Iverson’s iconic 48-point outburst in Game 1, including 18/41 FG and 9/9 FT, led the Sixers to an overtime upset over the Lakers.

George Mikan (1949, Minneapolis Lakers vs. Washington Capitols) – 42 points

Mikan, the NBA’s first superstar, dropped 42 points in his Finals debut, powering the Lakers to a Game 1 win en route to the title.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers) – 38 points

SGA’s 38-point performance in Game 1 on Thursday, despite a 111–110 loss to the Pacers, set a record for the highest-scoring Finals debut in a defeat.

Michael Jordan (1991, Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers) – 36 points

Jordan’s 36 points in Game 1, though a 93–91 loss, showcased his dominance.

Kevin Durant (2012, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat) – 36 points

KD’s 36-point debut in Game 1 helped OKC steal a 105–94 win, though the Heat won the series.

Anthony Davis (2020, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat) – 34 points

Davis dropped 34 points (11/21 FG) in Game 1, leading the Lakers to a 116–98 rout in the bubble.

Chris Paul (2021, Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks) – 32 points

CP3’s 32 points (12/19 FG) and 9 assists in Game 1 powered the Suns to a 118–105 win, a career highlight.

Elgin Baylor (1959, Minneapolis Lakers vs. Boston Celtics) – 31 points

Baylor’s 31-point debut as a rookie, though in a losing effort, hinted at his future 61-point Finals record.

LeBron James (2007, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs) – 30 points

LeBron’s 30 points (12/27 FG) in Game 1 at age 22 showed promise, despite the Cavs’ sweep.

Stephen Curry (2015, Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers) – 26 points

Curry’s 26 points (10/20 FG) in Game 1, an overtime win, marked the start of the Warriors’ dynasty.

Pre-1976 records rely on limited box scores, so players like Bob Pettit (1957) may be underrepresented.