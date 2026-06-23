Shakira in Dallas with sons Milan and Sasha for Argentina game vs. Austria, sweet kiss goes viral; watch

Pop sensation Shakira was spotted in the stands at Dallas Stadium on Monday afternoon for the FIFA World Cup Group J match between Argentina and Austria. He was joined by his two sons, Sasha and Milan, with her ex-husband and former World Cup winner Gerard Piqué.
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As the broadcast cut to the pop star from Columbia during the game, one of her sons was seen kissing her. The video instantly went viral on social media.
Here's the viral video:
The video left many who were watching the broadcast confused, particularly those unfamiliar with Shakira's two sons. It included commentator Martin Tyler, who remarked as the video flashed that the 49-year-old 'Waka Waka' singer is "never short of attention."
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Hundreds of posts were made on social media by users who assumed that the person seen kissing her could be her boyfriend before being corrected. Shakira split from her long-time husband Gerard Piqué in 2024 and is not known to be dating anyone, as of June 2026.
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Hundreds of posts were made on social media by users who assumed that the person seen kissing her could be her boyfriend before being corrected. Shakira split from her long-time husband Gerard Piqué in 2024 and is not known to be dating anyone, as of June 2026.
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A few minutes later, the broadcast cut to Shakira again and she was seen blowing a kiss to her fans with her sons by her side.
Confused Fans Buzzing Over Video
Here are some posts where social media mistook Shakira's son for her new boyfriend.
“Someone just tried to kiss Shakira in the stands 😳🥺😂 is he an Argentina fan or something, Did you see that??” one user wrote.
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“Who tf is this guy, so desperate to kiss Shakira,” added another.
“Who was about to kiss Shakira before the camera was removed? 😭,” wrote one.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.