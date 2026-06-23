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Shakira in Dallas with sons Milan and Sasha for Argentina game vs. Austria, sweet kiss goes viral; watch

Shakira and her sons, Sasha and Milan, went viral after cameras caught one son kissing her during Argentina's World Cup match against Austria.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 12:21 AM IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Pop sensation Shakira was spotted in the stands at Dallas Stadium on Monday afternoon for the FIFA World Cup Group J match between Argentina and Austria. He was joined by his two sons, Sasha and Milan, with her ex-husband and former World Cup winner Gerard Piqué.

Singer Shakira performs on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup in Mexico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Singer Shakira performs on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup in Mexico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

As the broadcast cut to the pop star from Columbia during the game, one of her sons was seen kissing her. The video instantly went viral on social media.

Here's the viral video:

The video left many who were watching the broadcast confused, particularly those unfamiliar with Shakira's two sons. It included commentator Martin Tyler, who remarked as the video flashed that the 49-year-old 'Waka Waka' singer is "never short of attention."

A few minutes later, the broadcast cut to Shakira again and she was seen blowing a kiss to her fans with her sons by her side.

Confused Fans Buzzing Over Video

Here are some posts where social media mistook Shakira's son for her new boyfriend.

“Someone just tried to kiss Shakira in the stands 😳🥺😂 is he an Argentina fan or something, Did you see that??” one user wrote.

“Who tf is this guy, so desperate to kiss Shakira,” added another.

“Who was about to kiss Shakira before the camera was removed? 😭,” wrote one.

This story is being updated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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