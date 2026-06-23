Shakira in Dallas with sons Milan and Sasha for Argentina game vs. Austria, sweet kiss goes viral; watch

Pop sensation Shakira was spotted in the stands at Dallas Stadium on Monday afternoon for the FIFA World Cup Group J match between Argentina and Austria. He was joined by his two sons, Sasha and Milan, with her ex-husband and former World Cup winner Gerard Piqué.

Singer Shakira performs on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup in Mexico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

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As the broadcast cut to the pop star from Columbia during the game, one of her sons was seen kissing her. The video instantly went viral on social media.

Here's the viral video:

The video left many who were watching the broadcast confused, particularly those unfamiliar with Shakira's two sons. It included commentator Martin Tyler, who remarked as the video flashed that the 49-year-old 'Waka Waka' singer is "never short of attention."

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{{^usCountry}} Hundreds of posts were made on social media by users who assumed that the person seen kissing her could be her boyfriend before being corrected. Shakira split from her long-time husband Gerard Piqué in 2024 and is not known to be dating anyone, as of June 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hundreds of posts were made on social media by users who assumed that the person seen kissing her could be her boyfriend before being corrected. Shakira split from her long-time husband Gerard Piqué in 2024 and is not known to be dating anyone, as of June 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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A few minutes later, the broadcast cut to Shakira again and she was seen blowing a kiss to her fans with her sons by her side.

Confused Fans Buzzing Over Video

Here are some posts where social media mistook Shakira's son for her new boyfriend.

“Someone just tried to kiss Shakira in the stands 😳🥺😂 is he an Argentina fan or something, Did you see that??” one user wrote.

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“Who tf is this guy, so desperate to kiss Shakira,” added another.

“Who was about to kiss Shakira before the camera was removed? 😭,” wrote one.

This story is being updated.