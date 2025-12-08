Shedeur Sanders celebration row: Why Titans players mocked Browns QB in front of dad Deion

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass(AP) The Cleveland Browns vs Titans game turned chaotic on Sunday after several Tennessee defenders mocked Shedeur Sanders The Cleveland Browns vs Titans game turned chaotic on Sunday after several Tennessee defenders mocked Shedeur Sanders, in front of his father, Deion Sanders, who was also at the game.

Whenever Sanders delivers a touchdown or a highlight-reel moment, he punctuates it with his signature move, raising his wrist toward the crowd as if checking the time. The gesture wasn’t accidental. Sanders is a devoted watch enthusiast.

After Colorado’s win over Arizona State in 2023, he made the celebration literal: Sanders strapped on his luxury Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500, a timepiece valued at around $70,000, sprinted toward the student section, and proudly flashed it to the fans.

On Sunday, he got two such moments. At the time of writing this story, he had completed 19 of his 37 attempts for 321 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans mocked his celebration after a turnover in the fourth quarter. The Browns led the game 31-23.

Reacting to the Titans mocking the Browns QB, one person tweeted: “The entire Titans defense started clowning Shedeur Sanders' celebration after this turnover 💀”

“THE ENTIRE #TITANS DEFENSE JUST HIT THE SHEDEUR SANDERS CELLY AFTER FORCING A CLEVELAND TURNOVER,” another one posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Deion Sanders attends Browns vs Titans

While the Buffaloes’ season may be over, Deion Sanders isn’t stepping away from football just yet. Family has always been at the center of everything for Coach Prime, so he made the trip to Cleveland to check in on Shedeur and get a firsthand look at how his rookie campaign with the Browns is unfolding.

Shedeur’s first year in Cleveland has come with its share of pressure, and having his father nearby offers a bit of comfort in an otherwise intense environment. Still, when Deion walked into the facility, Shedeur looked a little tense, understandable, considering the kind of entrance his dad is known for.

Coach Prime showed up in full signature style: a tailored suit, a gleaming Rolls-Royce parked outside, and a diamond-studded whistle glinting around his neck.