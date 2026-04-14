Sherrone Moore sentencing: How much jail time does ex-Michigan football head coach face? 5 things to know

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football head coach, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after entering a no contest plea to two charges related to alleged inappropriate behavior involving a staff member, which ultimately resulted in his termination.

Sherrone Moore, ex-Michigan football coach, is set for sentencing following a no contest plea to charges of inappropriate conduct with a staff member, which led to his firing.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Moore faced charges of trespassing and the malicious use of a telecommunications device concerning his former executive assistant, Paige Shiver.

Moore was removed from his position as the head coach of the University of Michigan in December, following an investigation that concluded he had participated in “an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

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Allegations against Sherrone Moore

Following his termination, Moore, a married man with three children, reportedly broke into Shiver's residence and threatened to end his own life. He was apprehended after Shiver reached out to law enforcement, as did his spouse.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, Moore was confronted with more severe allegations, including felony home invasion. However, these charges were dismissed in return for his no contest plea to the misdemeanor offenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, Moore was confronted with more severe allegations, including felony home invasion. However, these charges were dismissed in return for his no contest plea to the misdemeanor offenses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski informed the judge that the case evolved due to “additional evidence” and investigation as well as consultation with the woman through her legal representative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski informed the judge that the case evolved due to “additional evidence” and investigation as well as consultation with the woman through her legal representative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At that time, Moore's attorney asserted that the three original charges, which encompassed stalking, lacked sufficient factual or legal support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that time, Moore's attorney asserted that the three original charges, which encompassed stalking, lacked sufficient factual or legal support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moore was dismissed after two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who had secured a national championship prior to departing to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. What is the duration of jail time that Sherrone Moore is facing? 5 things to know According to Michigan law, the highest penalty for the malicious use of a telecommunications device is six months of incarceration. In the case of criminal trespassing, the maximum sentence is 30 days. Generally, victims or their relatives are provided with the chance to deliver a statement during sentencing. Currently, there are no confirmed speakers scheduled for Moore’s hearing. Last month, Shiver issued a statement indicating that the university leadership did not safeguard her from “years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation” by Moore, reported People magazine. In a statement, Shiver’s legal team said that Moore “held enormous power over her professional life as the head football coach of one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs.” “The power imbalance between a powerful head coach and a subordinate employee created an environment where our client felt pressured, intimidated, and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace — let alone at a public university,” the statement added, seeking probe against Moore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moore was dismissed after two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who had secured a national championship prior to departing to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. What is the duration of jail time that Sherrone Moore is facing? 5 things to know According to Michigan law, the highest penalty for the malicious use of a telecommunications device is six months of incarceration. In the case of criminal trespassing, the maximum sentence is 30 days. Generally, victims or their relatives are provided with the chance to deliver a statement during sentencing. Currently, there are no confirmed speakers scheduled for Moore’s hearing. Last month, Shiver issued a statement indicating that the university leadership did not safeguard her from “years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation” by Moore, reported People magazine. In a statement, Shiver’s legal team said that Moore “held enormous power over her professional life as the head football coach of one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs.” “The power imbalance between a powerful head coach and a subordinate employee created an environment where our client felt pressured, intimidated, and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace — let alone at a public university,” the statement added, seeking probe against Moore. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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