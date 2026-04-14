...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sherrone Moore sentencing: How much jail time does ex-Michigan football head coach face? 5 things to know

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football head coach, will be sentenced Tuesday after a no contest plea to charges of inappropriate behavior with a staff member.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 11:29 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
Advertisement

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football head coach, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after entering a no contest plea to two charges related to alleged inappropriate behavior involving a staff member, which ultimately resulted in his termination.

Sherrone Moore, ex-Michigan football coach, is set for sentencing following a no contest plea to charges of inappropriate conduct with a staff member, which led to his firing.(Getty Images via AFP)

Moore faced charges of trespassing and the malicious use of a telecommunications device concerning his former executive assistant, Paige Shiver.

Moore was removed from his position as the head coach of the University of Michigan in December, following an investigation that concluded he had participated in “an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Also Read: Is Jason Nichols suffering from PTSD and paranoid schizophrenia? All we know amid military veteran claims

Allegations against Sherrone Moore

Following his termination, Moore, a married man with three children, reportedly broke into Shiver's residence and threatened to end his own life. He was apprehended after Shiver reached out to law enforcement, as did his spouse.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

university of michigan us news us top news
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Sherrone Moore sentencing: How much jail time does ex-Michigan football head coach face? 5 things to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.