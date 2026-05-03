Shilo Sanders' ‘make me a sandwich’ remark to reporter Mary Kay Cabot sparks row amid Shedeur-Deshaun Watson toss-up

Shilo Sanders isn't ready to apologize or change his statement directed at Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Despite the online backlash Shilo decided to justify his action. He has been facing the ire for telling the reporter to “go make a sandwich”.

A comment triggers backlash

Shilo Sanders’ comment toward Mary Kay Cabot has sparked widespread criticism and debate(AP)

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The controversy started when Shilo Sanders commented on Mary Kay Cabot's Instagram post in which she shared her point of view on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, suggesting that Deshaun Watson should be named the starter over him.

In response to the post, Shilo commented: “Go make a sandwich, Mary.” The comment went viral and drew criticism across social media and shifted attention from the on-field quarterback competition.

The son of NFL legend and Colorado University coach Deion Sanders faced criticism for the remark, that many called misogynistic.

Shilo Sanders stands firm without apology

Despite the backlash, Shilo did not issue an apology or statement. Instead, he defended his stance during a livestream. He argued that the comment was made because of his frustration, which was the result of a biased commentary towards his brother, Shedeur Sanders. He also criticized Mary Kay Cabot for opinion-based reporting.

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{{^usCountry}} “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on." Shilo said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on." Shilo said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also suggested that reporters should focus on factual reporting rather than personal opinions, further fueling the controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also suggested that reporters should focus on factual reporting rather than personal opinions, further fueling the controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” he said on his Twitch channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” he said on his Twitch channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Context: Shedeur Sanders and Browns QB debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Context: Shedeur Sanders and Browns QB debate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident is related to ongoing discussions around the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, where Shedeur Sanders is competing with Deshaun Watson. Cabot’s analysis of the situation had already got attention before the exchange escalated into a public dispute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident is related to ongoing discussions around the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, where Shedeur Sanders is competing with Deshaun Watson. Cabot’s analysis of the situation had already got attention before the exchange escalated into a public dispute. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy has overshadowed the actual discussions regarding the quarterback.

Cabot's response to the comment

Cabot addressed the situation while appearing on Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan. She emphasized her role in the industry. She said she believes she has helped inspire “women and young girls” to succeed in a patriarchal-dominated field.

"I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man's world and take on all of that comes o with that," she said.

"I've been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue. That's just how I feel about that," she noted.

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Her response extended the discussion from misogyny to the challenges faced by women in sports journalism.

Shedeur's 2025 stats

Shedeur's 2025 season produced mixed results, which recorded 1400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions from eight games. Though Cabot shared her view in favor of Watson, there is no official confirmation from the management.

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