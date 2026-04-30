Mary Kay Cabot's brutal response to Shilo Sanders' sexist remark: ‘So many women…’

Shilo Sanders, the brother of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, got an earful from reporter Mary Kay Cabot after he made an apparent sexist remark in a social media comment. The NFL insider was reporting about the QB situation in Cleveland - the Deshaun Watson vs Shedeur competition - when Shilo made the comment. AFC quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12), of the Cleveland Browns, speaks with his brother Shilo Sanders (AP)

“I think they should declare Watson QB1 ASAP and let the 1st team offense cook,” Cabot said. “There’s no time to waste.”

The report did not sit well with Shilo. The former Bucs safety immediately fired a sexist remark. "Go make a sandwich Mary," he wrote.

Mary Kay Cabot responds As Shilo faced heat on social media, Cabot fired back. In a morning appearance on 92.3 The Fan, she said: “I know so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I've been able to do over the years, I'm happy about that.”

Shedeur Sanders vs Deshaun Watson This comes as a competition to be the QB1 in Cleveland heated up this week. Deshaun Watson currently is ahead of Shedeur Sanders in an ongoing competition under first-year head coach Todd Monken, per reports.

Monken is still withholding a final decision on the team’s quarterback hierarchy as the Browns continue offseason workouts ahead of training camp. Although Watson appears to have the inside track entering the summer, Monken has stopped short of officially naming him the starter.

The coach said he expects to have a clearer understanding of the quarterback pecking order after the team’s June 9-11 minicamp, which will serve as the final full-team on-field session before training camp opens in July.

Watson, now 30, returned to offseason activities after missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from a torn Achilles and undergoing two corrective surgeries. Injuries have consistently disrupted his tenure in Cleveland since the franchise acquired him from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster 2022 trade.

In three seasons with the Browns, Watson has never started more than seven games in a year. Across 19 appearances, he has thrown 19 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions while being sacked 70 times.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has brought energy and optimism during his first full NFL offseason. Monken was reportedly impressed with Sanders during the pre-draft evaluation process before the 2025 NFL Draft, though the Browns - then led by former head coach Kevin Stefanski - selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round before drafting Sanders two rounds later.

Sanders eventually received an opportunity to start after veteran Joe Flacco was benched and later traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel also saw time under center during the season.

During the 2025 campaign, Sanders threw seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while being sacked 23 times.

The Browns further added to their quarterback room in the latest draft by selecting Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick.