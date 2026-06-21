Shohei Ohtani return update: When Dodgers star is expected back from paternity leave following birth of second child

With Shohei Ohtani absent from the lineup for Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, fans were quick to speculate about the reason behind his absence, raising concerns over whether the superstar was dealing with an injury or simply being given a day off.

Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram to share the joyful news of his second child’s birth.(Getty Images via AFP)

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It was later revealed that the Japanese superstar missed the game to be with his wife Mamiko Tanaka as the couple awaited the arrival of their second child.

Ohtani welcomes second child

In the early hours of Saturday, Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram to share the joyful news of his second child’s birth.

He posted a heartfelt message that read: “We are once again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ohtani also thanked those who supported him and his wife throughout the journey to parenthood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ohtani also thanked those who supported him and his wife throughout the journey to parenthood. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the post, he wrote, “We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey,” signing the message with both his and his wife’s names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the post, he wrote, “We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey,” signing the message with both his and his wife’s names. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second slide of the Instagram post featured a touching image showing the newborn’s tiny feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second slide of the Instagram post featured a touching image showing the newborn’s tiny feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tanaka's pregnancy had largely remained private until speculation began to grow after Ohtani was absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Baltimore on Friday. Ohtani’s probable return timeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanaka's pregnancy had largely remained private until speculation began to grow after Ohtani was absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Baltimore on Friday. Ohtani’s probable return timeline {{/usCountry}}

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While the Dodgers edged the Orioles 6-5 without their superstar, many fans will be eager to see Ohtani back in the lineup as soon as he returns from paternity leave.

Although the Dodgers did not initially place Ohtani on the paternity leave list—a move that could have sidelined him for up to three games, the team later clarified the situation in a social media statement.

The club wrote, “Shohei Ohtani is away from the team on paternity. He is expected to be back at some point this weekend.”

What manager Dave Roberts said on Ohtani

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also told reporters that he expected Ohtani to rejoin the team during the weekend series against the Orioles, with a return as early as Saturday remaining a possibility, according to Reuters.

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Roberts also shared that he had learned about the pregnancy only shortly before Ohtani's absence, telling reporters he found out “only recently, very recently” that the couple was expecting a child.

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After celebrating the safe arrival of his second child, the 31-year-old could be set to return to action when the Dodgers face the Orioles again on Saturday, providing a boost to Los Angeles after his brief absence on paternity leave.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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