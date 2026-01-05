Shorthanded Bulls face Celtics' Jaylen Brown after 50-piece

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been a big problem for opposing NBA teams. He'll be the Chicago Bulls' problem for the first time this season when they visit the Celtics on Monday night.

Brown helped his NBA MVP campaign by scoring a career-high 50 points during Saturday night's 146-115 road victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown also scored 50 points almost exactly four years earlier on Jan. 2, 2022, against Orlando.

Saturday's victory stretched Boston's winning streak to three games.

"I feel like I'm the best two-way player in the game, so I want to take on the challenge each and every night, try to help my team get wins," Brown told NBC Sports Boston. "We have a tough schedule coming up, so I'm going to try to keep it going."

Brown averages 30.1 points per game, which places him fourth in the NBA behind Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Maxey.

"I thought that was an honor, to be able to watch a performance like that," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. "I thought his defense was tremendous from start to end, and I thought that was one of the most complete games that I have seen him play."

Monday's contest will be the first of four straight home games for the Celtics. The Bulls have won four in a row on the road, but they dropped a 112-99 loss to Charlotte at home Saturday.

Chicago was 11-of-41 from 3-point territory in the loss and missed 17 straight field goal attempts in the third quarter.

"We didn't shoot it great," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "We didn't shoot it great , but we did a lot of things to generate points, and I don't think we did those things as well tonight. can you come back and do it again? I'm a believer shots are going to come and go, but I always believe you can block out better, you can put your body in plays on drives, communicate. We have to fight for the margins."

The Bulls led 39-27 through one quarter and were up eight at halftime, but Charlotte outscored them 62-41 in the second half.

"We have to be able to put the onus back on us and respond fast ," Bulls forward Matas Buzelis said. "It's the point of the game ... how fast you respond to the other team's swings. That's something we have to get better at."

Chicago guards Josh Giddey and Coby White have missed the last three games and are not expected to play Monday. Backup center Zach Collins also missed Saturday's game with a sprained toe.

Giddey averages 19.2 points, 9.0 assists and 8.9 rebounds all career bests. White also provides 19.2 points per game and Collins averages 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Bulls' depth took another blow when power forward Jalen Smith collided with the Hornets' LaMelo Ball early in the third quarter Saturday and appeared to be knocked out. Donovan said Smith entered the league's concussion protocol and likely will miss Monday's game.

