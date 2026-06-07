Simone Biles reveals shocking health scare, support pours in: ‘Almost dying wasn’t on my…'

Simone Biles disclosed a frightening health incident on Instagram, stating on Saturday that "almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card" and describing it as "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life."

Simone Biles revealed a frightening health incident on Instagram, sharing her experience in the hospital. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Biles, who expressed her appreciation for privacy and usually refrains from sharing such updates, posted a collection of images on her stories featuring hospital bracelets, flowers, and a bed where the gymnast had been recuperating.

The 29-year-old, who has won 11 Olympic medals, disclosed that the medical emergency occurred while her husband, Colts safety Jonathan Owens, was attending practice in Indianapolis.

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Here's what Simon Biles posted

In one photograph, Biles posted an image of her arm, which seemed to display three hospital bracelets. In another, she shared a picture of her bed along with a screenshot showing a heart rate reading of 126 beats per minute.

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{{^usCountry}} It remains uncertain whether her health issue is connected to her heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains uncertain whether her health issue is connected to her heart. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’ve been in bed resting this week,” Biles stated on Instagram, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve been in bed resting this week,” Biles stated on Instagram, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Biles secured four medals — comprising three gold — at her latest Olympic participation in 2024 in Paris. She and Owens tied the knot in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biles secured four medals — comprising three gold — at her latest Olympic participation in 2024 in Paris. She and Owens tied the knot in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Support pours in for Simon Biles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Support pours in for Simon Biles {{/usCountry}}

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Following the dissemination of Biles' update on social media, fans promptly expressed their support for the Olympic icon.

"Omg. Get well ASAP, please! Prayers going up for you, Simone," a commenter said.

“Hope you get better soon!! please let us know what happened,” another wrote.

"Please rest and Get Well!" a third fan said, while a fourth person said, "sending good energy her way after this week."

"Get well soon and take time to heal and recover well," a follower chimed in.

"Yikes, hope she gets better soon," a concerned social media user commented.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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