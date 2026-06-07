Simone Biles reveals shocking health scare, support pours in: ‘Almost dying wasn’t on my…'
Simone Biles revealed a serious health scare on Instagram, describing it as one of the scariest experiences of her life.
Simone Biles disclosed a frightening health incident on Instagram, stating on Saturday that "almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card" and describing it as "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life."
Biles, who expressed her appreciation for privacy and usually refrains from sharing such updates, posted a collection of images on her stories featuring hospital bracelets, flowers, and a bed where the gymnast had been recuperating.
The 29-year-old, who has won 11 Olympic medals, disclosed that the medical emergency occurred while her husband, Colts safety Jonathan Owens, was attending practice in Indianapolis.
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Here's what Simon Biles posted
In one photograph, Biles posted an image of her arm, which seemed to display three hospital bracelets. In another, she shared a picture of her bed along with a screenshot showing a heart rate reading of 126 beats per minute.
It remains uncertain whether her health issue is connected to her heart.{{/usCountry}}
It remains uncertain whether her health issue is connected to her heart.{{/usCountry}}
“I’ve been in bed resting this week,” Biles stated on Instagram, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.”{{/usCountry}}
“I’ve been in bed resting this week,” Biles stated on Instagram, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.”{{/usCountry}}
Biles secured four medals — comprising three gold — at her latest Olympic participation in 2024 in Paris. She and Owens tied the knot in 2023.{{/usCountry}}
Biles secured four medals — comprising three gold — at her latest Olympic participation in 2024 in Paris. She and Owens tied the knot in 2023.{{/usCountry}}
Support pours in for Simon Biles{{/usCountry}}
Support pours in for Simon Biles{{/usCountry}}
Following the dissemination of Biles' update on social media, fans promptly expressed their support for the Olympic icon.
"Omg. Get well ASAP, please! Prayers going up for you, Simone," a commenter said.
“Hope you get better soon!! please let us know what happened,” another wrote.
"Please rest and Get Well!" a third fan said, while a fourth person said, "sending good energy her way after this week."
"Get well soon and take time to heal and recover well," a follower chimed in.
"Yikes, hope she gets better soon," a concerned social media user commented.