'So proud of my son': Dolores Aveiro's emotional message to son Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a special message of support from the person who has stood by him since the beginning of his football journey, his mother, Dolores Aveiro. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA shared a video message from Dolores in which she praised Ronaldo for continuing to break records and thanked fans for their support over the years. The message comes at a significant moment as the Portugal captain, now 41, continues to make history in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, shares an emotional message

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, shows her support ahead of Portugal vs Colombia. (Dolores Aveiro/Instagram)

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In the video shared on FIFA’s official social media channels, Dolores Aveiro spoke with pride about her son’s achievements and the support he continues to receive around the world.

“I am so proud that my son continues to make history. I want to thank all the fans who have always stood by you. You give so much to the world. A kiss for you, my son. Your mom will always be by your side. I also want to thank everyone for the respect they show him. Thank you to all the Portuguese fans. I send you my kisses. Football will always be in my heart, and in everyone’s. Go Portugal! Kisses.”

FIFA also shared a recent photo of the pair, highlighting the family support that has followed the Portugal star throughout his career.

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Long before Cristiano Ronaldo became one of football’s biggest names, Dolores Aveiro was helping him chase his dream. After the death of Ronaldo’s father, she raised four children in Madeira and supported young Cristiano as he focused on football.

When he moved away from home to join Sporting Lisbon’s academy, Dolores backed the difficult decision despite the challenges it brought to the family. Over the years, she remained one of his strongest supporters through injuries, criticism, club changes and major career milestones.

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Her latest message arrives during Portugal’s World Cup campaign in North America, where Ronaldo has already added another chapter to his remarkable career by becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups.

Also Read: Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo aims to jump in Golden Boot race

Portugal vs Colombia: Ronaldo eyes another milestone

Portugal vs Colombia will be one of the biggest Group K matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams have already booked their place in the knockout stage, but the fight for first place in the group is still on.

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Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal against a Colombia side featuring Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A Portugal win would move them to the top of the group, while Colombia needed only a draw to stay ahead going into the knockout rounds.