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    Dua Lipa launches library for banned and censored books in Portugal Story

    It features a curated collection of 100 books that have faced censorship, public challenges, or outright bans 

    Published on: Jun 27, 2026 11:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Pop superstar Dua Lipa is taking her love for literature to the next level. Building on her successful book club, which she launched in 2023, the 30-year-old has now unveiled the Manifesto Library.

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    Housed inside a historic and retro bookstore in Porto, Portugal, the library officially opened its doors today, June 27. It features a curated collection of 100 books that have faced censorship, public challenges, or outright bans for addressing sensitive themes such as race and sexuality.

    In a press release, Dua Lipa said, “This new library is a dream partnership and a shrine to books that have disappeared. You are invited to visit and decide for yourself what belongs on these shelves. Because sometimes, the most subversive thing you can do is read a book and then talk about it.”

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    Home/Htcity/Trips Tours/Dua Lipa Launches Library For Banned And Censored Books In Portugal Story
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