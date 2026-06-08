Stacey King cause of death: How did 3-time NBA champion with Chicago Bulls die at 59?

Chicago Bulls broadcaster and championship-winning forward Stacey King passed away on June 7 due to a fall at his residence, reported David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago. However, an official statement on what exactly caused his death is awaited.

Stacey King, a championship-winning forward and long-time Bulls broadcaster, died at 59 on June 7 due to a fall. He served as a color analyst for over 20 years post his NBA career.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

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At the age of 59, King served as a color analyst for the Bulls’ broadcasting team for over twenty years after completing his eight-year career in the NBA.

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Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home. He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun. God bless you, my friend. RIP. 😢💔 — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 7, 2026 Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home. He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun. God bless you, my friend. RIP. 😢💔 — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 7, 2026

Stacey King dies: Bulls chairman issues statement

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{{^usCountry}} “Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Stacey loved being a Bull," said team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf. " You could feel it in everything he did -- the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Stacey loved being a Bull," said team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf. " You could feel it in everything he did -- the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. {{/usCountry}}

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“... Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain part of the Chicago Bulls forever.”

Who was Stacey King? A look at his career

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A first team All-American at Oklahoma and a member of three championship teams (1991-93) in Chicago, King initially joined the Bulls when he was selected sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft.

After spending five seasons with the Bulls, King concluded his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat. Over the course of 438 regular season games, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.

Following his playing career in the NBA, King coached in the CBA before becoming a member of the Bulls’ broadcast team. He gained recognition as a popular analyst on Bulls television broadcasts.

During his senior year at Oklahoma, King earned the distinction of being a consensus All-America first team selection in 1988-89, leading the nation in rebounds. Additionally, he was recognized as a member of the NCAA All-Tournament team during his junior year in 1988.

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In the following years, King played a crucial role in a Bulls dynasty that achieved three consecutive championships.

King is survived by his four sons: Erick, Garrett, Brandon, and Mason.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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