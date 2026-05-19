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Steelers dragging Aaron Rodgers talks was Mike McCarthy's strategy amid big Will Howard prediction

Aaron Rodgers rejoined the Steelers on a new deal as reports say coach Mike McCarthy delayed talks to evaluate rookie QB Will Howard.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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On Monday (May 18), one of the longest-running NFL offseason sagas came to a close as four-time NFL MVP returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a new contract.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in the football team's OTA workout in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 18.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rodgers' future with the Steelers remained uncertain, with both the Steelers and Rodgers staying mum on negotiations even as they progressed behind the scenes. Retrospectively, even as intense speculations about the veteran quarterback's future went on in the media, both parties were close to an agreement.

Rodgers surprised everyone, including his teammates at Steelers, as he signed his new contract and joined the Steelers for their OTA workout in Pittsburgh on Monday.

The Steelers and Rodgers both keeping the public in the dark about contract talks was more of a strategic choice, reports say. In fact, Rodgers' absence was part of a clearly thought-out plan hatched by Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy's Secret Plan With Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers teammates got a significant boost to their morale with Aaron Rodgers' return. Many teammates spoke to the media about the impact Rodgers will have as Steelers prepare for the next season.

Also read: 'Aaron Rodgers deal will fail…': Steelers accused of ignoring much better QB option

Chris Boswell said that Rodgers return "can only be good" for the team. "Having a guy like that in the building can only help you," Boswell said. "I don't think it'll ever hurt you. For him to come back early right now and be around the guys, you know obviously one of his previous coaches, it's only positive for sure."

Michael Pittman Jr expressed surprise at Rodgers return, just as the rest of the NFL community. "He never told me anything," Pittman said. "I learned from Twitter before he told me."

Offensive lineman Troy Fautanu said that he also found out about Aaron Rodgers' return on Instagram.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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