Will Aaron Rodgers return as Steelers QB? Jalen Hurts' honest reaction goes viral

The 2026 schedule release video of the Philadelphia Eagles has unexpectedly created discussion about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation. The Eagles will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 11 of this season. During the Eagles' promotional video, a teammate asked quarterback Jalen Hurts whether Aaron Rodgers would still be Pittsburgh’s quarterback. Hurts’ response captured the uncertainty surrounding Pittsburgh’s plans. Will Aaron Rodgers be Pittsburgh’s quarterback? (Getty Images via AFP)

Hurts replied, “Who knows?”

Viral Eagles clip sparks NFL discussion The clip quickly circulated online, creating many interesting reactions. NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin shared it on social media and remarked: “Jalen Hurts is all of us when it comes to the Steelers’ QB situation…”

The uncertainty surrounding the Steelers' quarterback is one of the talking points of the NFL offseason. Although they have Aaron Rodgers on their side, the delay in a contract extension is increasing the uncertainty.

Aaron Rodgers’ future continues fueling speculation Rodgers, who joined the Steelers in 2025 on a one-year deal, played a crucial role in leading the team to an AFC North title. The season also marked the end of Mike Tomlin’s tenure as Steelers head coach. Despite age and injuries, Rodgers delivered a strong campaign, recording 25 total touchdowns against just 7 interceptions and a 94.8 passer rating. His consistency was central to Pittsburgh’s 10-win season.

Also read: Why did Mike Tomlin part ways with Steelers? Rumors surface after ex-head coach's exit, 'He got a side woman pregnant…’

Rodgers and Mike McCarthy reunion However, this offseason has raised a lot of questions for the Steelers, including the new head coach and quarterback. The franchise hired Mike McCarthy as its new head coach. This decision can reunite Rodgers and McCarthy after their successful partnership with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. Together, they produced eight straight playoff appearances, five NFC North titles, three NFC Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl XLV victory. Rodgers received seven Pro Bowl selections and two MVP awards during this period.

The reunion possibility has sparked optimism that Pittsburgh could again contend if Rodgers returns for 2026.

Also read: Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2026? Cris Carter shuts down retirement buzz

Steelers dangerous offense lineup for 2026 The Steelers have also strengthened their offense with some free‑agent additions. If Rodgers plays, then he would be surrounded by DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Warren, and Rico Dowdle, giving Pittsburgh one of the strongest offensive lineups in the league.

Still, Rodgers’ future remains uncertain, and Hurts’ casual remark reflects the broader sentiment across the NFL. As the Eagles prepare for their Week 11 matchup, fans and analysts alike are left wondering whether Rodgers will be the one who leads the Steelers’ offense or whether Pittsburgh will turn to a new direction under McCarthy. The lack of an official announcement has increased the speculations and rumors around the team for the 2026 season.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers update: QB misses Steelers minicamp under new coach Mike McCarthy

By Roshan Tony