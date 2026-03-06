Bob Harlan cause of death: What to know as Green Bay Packers former president dies at 89

Bob Harlan, the former president of the Green Bay Packers, died on Thursday at the age of 89. Under Harlan, the NFL side became one of the most elite franchises on and off the field. Bob Harlan, former Green Bay Packers president died at 89. (X/@AdamSchefter)

The statement from Packers read “The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan. Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.” It added “We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family.”

Bob Harlan cause of death No exact cause of death is known in Harlan's case. However, a release from the Packers noted that Harlan was in the hospital at the time of his passing. He was at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay.

Harlan had recently been admitted due to struggles with pneumonia.

Who was Bob Harlan? All about family Harlan was elected the Packers' CEO and ninth president in June 1989. He remained in the position till 2008.

Harlan was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from Marquette University in 1958. Then he spent six years as their sports publicity director. Then, in 1965, he was hired by St. Louis Cardinals to head the communication relations and speakers' bureau. However, he ended up becoming their public relations director in three years time.

Harlan was a Hall of Famer and led the $295M Lambeau Field renovation which ensured the future of the Packers. He was married to Madeline Keiler and the couple had three children together – Kevin Harlan, the legendary sports broadcaster, Bryan, a sports agent, and Michael.

Many mourned Harlan's passing with one Packers fan remarking on X “What an absolutely legendary figure in Packers history. One of the most beloved and cherished figures all time for Green Bay. Thoughts to Kevin Harlan, Olivia Dekker, and the entire Harlan family. Build the statue, Packers. What a loss for the Packers family. RIP, Bob.”