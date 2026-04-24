Aaron Rodgers update: QB misses Steelers minicamp under new coach Mike McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the team's practice facility on Monday to endorse a voluntary minicamp under new head coach Mike McCarthy. However, their notable player, Aaron Rodgers was not present with the team. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks at a press conference. (AP)

The offseason activity Even though Rodgers is not obligated to opt for offseason team activities, it must be noted that currently the player is unsigned. Rodgers' future was uncertain ever since Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach. The quarterback appeared to have a preference for returning to the Steelers. However, it might be possible for other teams to be inclined towards him. "I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize, but I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive, if that's his decision," McCarthy said about speculations.

The General manager of the team Omar Khan said, ”We've had some great communication with Aaron and nothing's changed, but it's all been positive and good," Khan said Monday. "And I said this to you guys in March when we met: he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us.", assuring the fans about his status with the Steelers.

Mason Rudolph and Will Howard The Steelers' emphasis was redirected to Mason Rudolph and second-year quarterback Will Howard during the preliminary two days of voluntary minicamp, as Rodgers was still contemplating his decision.

"What I've learned through instituting an offseason program, there are benefits of periods where your veterans aren't here and we're talking about the quarterback position."

McCarthy also said the the exposition is beneficial for Rudolph and Howard.

"They split all the reps today and in the last two days, and that's just great work. And when you see it improve from one day to the next, that's what you're looking for. ... I'm comfortable where we are, and we're giving [Rodgers] the space to make his decision."

With the outcome still uncertain, the speculations about the team's alternatives have started. Saad Yousouf has predicted Mason Rudolph as a starter for the team if Rodger doesn’t come back to the Steelers. ”The Steelers continue to wait on a decision from Aaron Rodgers,” Yousuf wrote on Tuesday. “If the 21-year veteran returns for another season, the Steelers could return the same quarterback depth chart from a year ago.”