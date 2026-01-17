Fact-check: Truth about Mike Tomlin-Nina Pagley affair rumors after wife Kiya's statement

Mike Tomlin leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers with an impressive resume: 19 seasons, two Super Bowl appearances, one Lombardi Trophy, a 193-114-2 record, and, most remarkably, no losing seasons. However, his decision to step down came as a shock to fans. Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks during a news conference (AP)

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that he was prepared to continue with Tomlin as head coach. Instead, Tomlin chose to walk away on his own terms, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

“It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin,” Rooney said in a statement. “He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.”

“I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador (Dan) Rooney for their trust and support,” Tomlin said in a statement released by the team. “I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

While there was no controversy at the time of the separation, fans on social media soon started speculating whether Tomlin's decision was because of issues in his marriage.

Mike Tomlin affair rumors Across platforms like Facebook, Reddit, TikTok, and X, a false narrative began circulating. The claim alleged Tomlin stepped away due to an affair with a nurse named Nina Pagley, with some posts even suggesting she was pregnant with his child.

Anonymous accounts amplified the story, often attaching the rumor to legitimate news about Tomlin’s exit. Others shared unrelated photos of Tomlin with a woman, implying they showed the supposed affair partner.

However, there is no credible evidence supporting the existence of the alleged woman, let alone an affair. She is not a public figure, has no verifiable digital footprint, and does not appear in Pennsylvania’s professional nursing license database.

Claims involving pregnancy, paternity, NDAs, hush money, or monthly payouts are equally unsupported. There are no records, filings, or reliable reports backing any of it.

Tomlin has been married to his wife, Kiya, since 1996. They have three children.

Kiya Tomlin's statement In her statement, Kiya said: “As many of you are aware, my husband has stepped down from his position as Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I want to take a moment to share this from my heart. I am incredibly proud of what he has accomplished both on and off the field. Over the past days, the testimonies shared by his current and former players– the men who knew him best– have been deeply moving. They validate what I have always known about his mission, one that began long before the titles and headlines, when we first met in college.”

“From the beginning, his purpose was clear: to mentor young men to become great individuals. Coaching and fatherhood became the avenues through which he lived that calling. To me, the men who passed through his locker rooms over more than 30 years of coaching, our own children, and the hundreds of young people across the region he personally poured into– they are his true legacy. They are his Coaching Tree. And that is the achievement we are most proud of”, she added.