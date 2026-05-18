'Aaron Rodgers deal will fail…': Steelers accused of ignoring much better QB option

Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2026 season, but not everyone believes the move solves the franchise’s long-term quarterback problem. According to reports, Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, though some analysts argue Pittsburgh passed on a younger and potentially more dynamic alternative. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a press conference (AP)

Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh on lucrative one-year deal ESPN reported Saturday night that Rodgers plans to return to the Steelers for another season. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 million and $23 million with incentives that could push the total value to $25 million. Rodgers is also reportedly expected to attend Pittsburgh’s OTA session on Monday.

The four-time NFL MVP helped guide the Steelers to their first AFC North division title since 2020 last season, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 42-year-old remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in league history.

Rodgers ranks fifth all-time in passing yards with 66,274 and fourth in touchdown passes with 527 while owning the best interception percentage in NFL history at 1.4%.

Critics wanted Steelers to pursue Kyler Murray instead Despite Rodgers’ resume, some around the league believe Pittsburgh should have targeted Kyler Murray instead. Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick, entered free agency after dealing with several injury setbacks over recent seasons, including an ACL tear and a foot injury in 2025.

Still, many viewed the 28-year-old’s mobility and long-term upside as more appealing than Rodgers’ aging profile. Analysts argued Murray represented a more intriguing investment for a Steelers team trying to escape years of playoff mediocrity.

Pittsburgh reportedly never seriously pursued Murray, who instead signed a low-cost deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The criticism surrounding Rodgers centers less on salary and more on ceiling.

While Rodgers still played effectively in 2025, skeptics question whether he can elevate Pittsburgh beyond its recent pattern of nine- or 10-win seasons followed by short playoff runs.

Mike McCarthy connection played major role One major factor behind Rodgers’ return was the arrival of Mike McCarthy as Steelers head coach.

McCarthy previously coached Rodgers for over a decade with the Green Bay Packers, including during their Super Bowl-winning 2010 season. The familiarity between the two reportedly helped solidify Rodgers’ decision to continue playing.

Rodgers now enters his 21st NFL season after spending 18 years in Green Bay, followed by stints with the New York Jets and Steelers.

Steelers quarterback room still crowded Rodgers headlines a Pittsburgh quarterback group that also includes veteran Mason Rudolph, second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar, whom the Steelers selected in the third round of the 2026 draft.

Still, there is little doubt Rodgers remains the centerpiece of Pittsburgh’s plans entering the new season.