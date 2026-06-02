Stefon Diggs seen training hard as AJ Brown trade to Patriots becomes official

The New England Patriots on Monday announced the signing of star wide receiver AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, drawing the curtains on the most high-profile transfer sagas of the current offseason.

Wide receivers AJ Brown (L) and Stefon Diggs. (File Photos)

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While Browns fans are excited about the addition of the Super Bowl-winning WR to their roster, the departure of Stefon Diggs, who was crucial to the Patriots' own Super Bowl win just last season, has left many sad.

Diggs is a free agent after being released by the Patriots despite his key role in the team's Super Bowl win. As the team welcomes AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs is still in the back of many Patriots fans' minds.

But Stefon Diggs is not giving up; whether with the Patriots or not, the wide receiver is keen to make a comeback, and he is leaving no stone unturned to do so.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith gives bold A.J. Brown vs. Stefon Diggs verdict amid Patriots trade buzz; ‘He clearly…’

Stefon Diggs Seen Hard At Training

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{{^usCountry}} Even as Stefon Diggs remains without a team, there are still more than two months left for the NFL regular season to kick off. Diggs is making sure to do his bit to stay in shape in case a team comes in for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as Stefon Diggs remains without a team, there are still more than two months left for the NFL regular season to kick off. Diggs is making sure to do his bit to stay in shape in case a team comes in for him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, as his former team was working to finalize the last details of Diggs replacement, the 32-year-old veteran wide receiver was in the gym. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, as his former team was working to finalize the last details of Diggs replacement, the 32-year-old veteran wide receiver was in the gym. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He posted a video of himself training hard with weights just hours before the AJ Brown to New England Patriots deal was finalized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He posted a video of himself training hard with weights just hours before the AJ Brown to New England Patriots deal was finalized. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's a screenshot from the clip: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a screenshot from the clip: {{/usCountry}}

Stefon Diggs seen hard at training just hours before the AJ Brown trade deal was announced. (Stefon Diggs/ Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Does AJ Brown Make Patriots Better {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Does AJ Brown Make Patriots Better {{/usCountry}}

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The addition of AJ Brown will be a significant upgrade for the New England Patriots despite Stefon Diggs' stellar form last season. In 17 games for the Patriots last season, Diggs registered 85 receptions for 1013 yards with four touchdowns.

In contrast, AJ Brown played 15 games for the Eagles, recording 78 receptions for 1003 yards with 7 touchdowns. But it is important to note that it was Jalen Hurts who was throwing at him, and it remains to be seen if Drake Maye can match that efficiency at the Patriots.

Details Of The AJ Brown Trade

ESPN reported the details of the AJ Brown to Patriots trade, noting that the Philadelphia Eagles will receive one first-round draft pick in 2028 and one fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

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As part of the trade, the Patriots will inherit AJ Brown's existing contract for four years worth $113 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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