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Stephen A. Smith begs Trump to stay away from Knicks Finals Game 3

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Smith said he would prefer that Trump stay away from Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 05:37 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The New York Knicks are just two wins away from ending a championship drought that stretches more than five decades. As excitement builds across New York City, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has come with an unexpected request to President Donald Trump.

Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Smith said he would prefer that Trump stay away from Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. His comments quickly sparked discussion among basketball fans and political observers.

Stephen A. Smith explains his stance

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be attending the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

"I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time, and I’m also a Jim Dolan fan. He’s a nice guy, OK? He spent a long time wanting to win and he’s a competitive guy and he’s got a team that’s amazing. I don’t think they’ve lost a playoff game. Can you imagine that?" Trump said.

Trump recently revealed that he had been invited by Knicks owner James Dolan to attend the NBA Finals. The president has publicly praised the Knicks during their postseason run and indicated that he plans to be present for at least one Finals game.

If Trump attends, it would mark a rare presidential appearance at an NBA Finals contest and would likely draw significant media attention beyond the basketball match.

Knicks remain focus of Finals spotlight

Despite the discussion surrounding Trump’s possible attendance, the main story remains the Knicks’ pursuit of their first NBA championship since 1973.

 
donald trump nba
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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