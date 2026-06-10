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Stephen A Smith fires back at Trump after ‘low IQ’ remark: How the NBA finals feud began

Stephen A. Smith pushed back against Donald Trump’s comments about his intelligence. 

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 12:57 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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The back-and-forth between ESPN's Stephen A Smith and President Donald Trump just got a lot louder. What started as a pregame prediction turned into a full-blown public feud and Smith was not about to let the last word belong to the president.

How it all started

Stephen A Smith answered Trump's IQ jab with a challenge to debate him.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Smith said on air that if the Knicks lost, he would hold Trump's attendance responsible. The Knicks had been on a 13-game winning streak heading into the game, according to For the Win. Trump showed up, was loudly booed when shown on screen during the National Anthem though he later claimed that the crowd reaction was “mostly cheers" and the streak ended, per Rolling Stone.

Smith had also taken issue with the disruption Trump's visit caused for regular fans. The Secret Service set up a hard perimeter around the arena, fans were made to wait in long lines for advanced security screenings and watch parties near the arena were forced to move. “This is about an individual engaging in a level of narcissism that really rakes my freakin' nerves,” Smith said.

It was not the first time Trump has used this line. According to Trump's Truth Social posts, he has used the phrase “Low IQ” at least 50 times between 2022 and April of this year, with 60 percent of those directed at Black or brown individuals. His past targets have included Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and lawmakers including Reps Maxine Waters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Hakeem Jeffries, Rashida Tlaib and Jasmine Crockett.

Also Read: Las Vegas horse stabbing case update: Emotional details emerge as injured horses fight to recover; GoFundMe launched

Stephen A Smith challenges Trump after ‘low IQ’ remark

Smith hit back the next day in a three-minute monologue on First Take on Tuesday, filmed in front of an American flag backdrop. “You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours,” Smith said.

“I got something even better. I could ask you why you've been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to me. I could ask you to debate me since you think you're that dude. We could go a myriad of ways.” Smith, who has publicly floated the idea of running for president himself, also called out the economic impact of Trump's visit on local businesses near the arena. “I thought you were about the economy? I thought you were about helping New Yorkers 'cause you love New York?” he said.

Stephen A Smith net worth

The man Trump called “low IQ” is worth $45 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith earns $20 million per year from ESPN, making him one of the highest-paid commentators in sports media. He started out as a print journalist at the New York Daily News in 1993 before joining ESPN, where he became a permanent face on First Take in 2012.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Stephen A Smith fires back at Trump after ‘low IQ’ remark: How the NBA finals feud began
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