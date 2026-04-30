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Stephen A Smith slams Megan Thee Stallion over latest Klay Thompson remarks: ‘What is the need?’

Stephen A. Smith criticized Megan Thee Stallion for publicly discussing her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:40 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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TV sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has strongly criticized rapper Megan Thee Stallion for publicly discussing her breakup with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks. The relationship ended after about a year, and the split became a wider story after Megan posted about it on Instagram and later spoke to reporters. Smith aired his comments on his talk-show-style video show, where he questioned why she shared intimate details about the relationship.

What Stephen A. Smith said

Stephen A. Smith was left shocked as his daughter made her pick for the NBA Finals Game 6.(REUTERS)

Smith said, “I’m not saying whatever she felt was wrong. I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my d*mn business and none of y’all’s either.”

He added, “But Megan Thee Stallion made it so this Saturday night. Why? How come you couldn’t just break up and go on your merry way?”

He asked, “Ladies, please listen. I’m talking about this on YouTube because I’m curious why she’s revealing his personal matters.” He also said, “Megan Thee Stallion, what’s the need? Why should I care about your relationship with Klay Thompson?”

Megan’s side and privacy debate

In her Instagram post, Megan did not name Thompson, but many people believed she was referring to him when she wrote about cheating: “Cheating had me around your whole family playing house... Got ‘cold feet’ holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment toward me during your basketball season. (Now) you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? B**ch I need a REAL break after this one... Bye y’all,” she wrote.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Stephen A Smith slams Megan Thee Stallion over latest Klay Thompson remarks: ‘What is the need?’
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