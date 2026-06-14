Stephon Castle reveals how Knicks made it tough on him and his teammates ahead of win, ‘They took away passing lanes…’

San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle has revealed how the New York Knicks made it tough on him and his teammates before the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. Castle’s statement was shared by sportswriter Tom Orsborn on X.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles past Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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“They crowded the pick and rolls a lot, made us stagnant on the ball. When we tried get to isolation, they took away passing lanes too, made us play one-on-one a lot,” Castle said, according to Orsborn.

The New York Knicks’ win

The New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in more than 50 years. The victory sent fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, June 13, the Knicks won the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

The game was in Texas. However, New Yorkers also celebrated in the streets of their hometown.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | NBA Finals chaos in NYC: 56 detained as Knicks fans flood MSG after comeback win {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | NBA Finals chaos in NYC: 56 detained as Knicks fans flood MSG after comeback win {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post before the game that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink. "As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post before the game that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink. "As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Knicks initially trailed by as much as 16 in the game and nine points early in the final quarter. However, they charged back behind the heroics of Jalen Brunson, per CNN. New York won 94-90. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Knicks initially trailed by as much as 16 in the game and nine points early in the final quarter. However, they charged back behind the heroics of Jalen Brunson, per CNN. New York won 94-90. {{/usCountry}}

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The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson said after the game, fighting back tears, according to The Guardian, “I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m just like, I’m in awe. I don’t know. Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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