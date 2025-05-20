Suns CEO Bartelstein accused of affair with Sophie Cunningham: What does Gene Traylor's lawsuit say?

The Phoenix Suns were once seen as entering a new chapter of professionalism and progress after mortgage tycoon Mat Ishbia bought the team for a record $4 billion (around £3.2 billion) in 2022. But now, the team is stuck in a growing number of lawsuits that show a troubling picture of workplace problems, racism, and sexual misconduct. This claim is part of a larger case that also includes racial discrimination and unfair demotion.(LinkedIn, X)

A new and shocking lawsuit has caused even more problems for the team. Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein is being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with former Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham. This claim is part of a larger case that also includes racial discrimination and unfair demotion.

“Josh Bartelstein Is F*ing Sophie”: The Main Claim in the New Case

The serious allegation was made in a federal lawsuit by Gene Traylor, who used to be the Suns’ director of safety, security, and risk managemUSent. In his case, Traylor describes a troubling chat with Suns executive Dan Craig. Traylor says Craig told others that Bartelstein was romantically involved with Cunningham. When Bartelstein asked Traylor for more details, Traylor says he quoted Craig directly:

“Josh Bartelstein is fing Sophie Cunningham,”** the court documents say, according to Front Office Sports.

Neither Bartelstein nor Cunningham has commented publicly. But the accusation is serious. Bartelstein is a senior leader, and if he had a relationship with a player from the sister team (the Mercury), it raises ethical concerns—especially as both teams are owned by the same person, Mat Ishbia.

The Suns Are Facing Lawsuits From All Sides

Traylor’s case is now the fourth federal lawsuit filed against the Suns since November 2024. Like the others, it includes claims of racism, a toxic workplace, unfair treatment of employees, and—in this case—poor security.

Traylor, who is Black, says the arena was “highly vulnerable” to security risks. He says he repeatedly warned his bosses about serious safety problems but was ignored, pushed aside, and then demoted.

His concerns were later confirmed, he says, when the Phoenix Police ran tests and found that undercover officers were able to bring knives and guns into the arena. Despite this and other safety incidents—like the airport harassment of WNBA star Brittney Griner—Traylor says nothing changed.

He believes his demotion had nothing to do with performance, but rather who he is:

“An educated, accomplished Black professional who is respected in his field—qualities that intimidated Defendant and their leadership,” the lawsuit says.

The Other Cases Are Just as Serious

Traylor’s lawsuit joins three others filed in federal court in Arizona. All of them are being handled by lawyer Sheree D. Wright from IBF Law Group.

In April, a Hispanic woman (called Jane Doe in the documents) said she was punished for speaking out and faced discrimination and a hostile workplace.

In March, a 46-year-old video engineer said he was forced to work as a contractor in unsafe and dirty conditions.

The first lawsuit came in November, from the former head of diversity, equity, and inclusion, who said nothing improved after Robert Sarver left.

Wright said all of the cases point to a common problem:

“Credible, detailed, and independently corroborated testimony of multiple current and former Suns employees—across departments, races, and roles—who allege a culture of racial discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environments, and systemic failures in accountability.”

She also said that more lawsuits are likely.

The Suns Say the Accusations Are False—and Blame the Lawyer

The Suns are fighting back hard. They say Wright’s lawsuits are all part of a plan to get attention or worse.

Stacey Mitch, the team’s senior vice president of communications, said the claims are:

“Delusional and categorically false.”

She also accused Wright of trying to “extort” the team and said they will respond strongly:

“The Suns will not be extorted and will seek to hold Ms. Wright and her accomplices fully responsible for their actions.”

To damage Wright’s reputation, the team pointed out that she is currently on a two-year probation with the State Bar of Arizona. The reasons include missing deadlines and slow replies to clients.

Wright admitted these facts but said the Suns are only trying to distract from their own bad actions:

“When organisations are unable to disprove the truth, they often attack the truth-teller,” she said. “That is exactly what’s happening here.”

A “New Era” That’s Falling Apart

Things weren’t supposed to turn out like this. When Mat Ishbia took over from former owner Robert Sarver—who was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after being found guilty of racist, sexist, and abusive behaviour—fans hoped for a fresh start.

Instead, lawsuits are piling up, top executives are under pressure, and now a sex scandal could damage the careers of two public figures.

Mitch said Ishbia has made real improvements and claimed the organisation is much better than in the Sarver era. But many current and former workers say that’s not true.

If Wright is right and more lawsuits are coming, the idea of a reformed Suns organisation under Ishbia may fall apart even more.