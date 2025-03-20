Cade Cunningham's last-second hoop pulls Pistons past Heat

Cade Cunningham banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left on Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Pistons sent the Miami Heat to their ninth straight loss, 116-113. HT Image

Cunningham, from the top of the key, got his shot off over Bam Adebayo. Cunningham, who is 3 inches shorter than the 6-foot-9 Adebayo, finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists.

Detroit also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Jalen Duren. Malik Beasley scored 16 points, Ausar Thompson had 14 points and Tobias Harris added 13 points and a game-high five blocks.

Miami , which is in the midst of its longest losing streak since the 2007-08 season, received a game-high 30 points plus nine rebounds and eight assists from Adebayo.

Tyler Herro gave the Heat 29 points, and rookie Kel'el Ware added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Entering the fourth, the game had featured 19 lead changes and nine tie scores.

It went back and forth again in the fourth, which included three more lead changes. With five seconds left and Detroit leading 113-111, Herro used a pump fake to get Duren off his feet and into a foul. Herro made both free throws to tie the score.

But Cunningham a first-time All-Star this year answered with his game-deciding shot.

Miami closed the first quarter on a 22-11 run, taking a 32-22 lead.

With nine minutes left in the second quarter, Adebayo on what was ruled an illegal screen delivered a blow to Pistons rookie Ronald Holland II, who hit the deck.

Sixteen seconds later, Miami's Duncan Robinson took Holland down as they battled for rebounding position. Upset, Holland charged Robinson, but no punches were thrown. Holland and Robinson were both issued technical fouls.

Miami led 60-58 at the break on a jumper in the lane at the buzzer by Adebayo, who had 20 first-half points.

Adebayo had 10 points in the third as Miami stretched its lead to 93-88.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.