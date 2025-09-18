Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m world title, breaks 40-year record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added another medal to her name on Thursday at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The 25-year-old American sprinter won the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter race, setting a championship record time of 47.78 seconds. United States' Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 400 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)(AP)

The win makes her the first woman since 1985 to finish the race in under 48 seconds at the event. East Germany’s Marita Koch still holds the world record of 47.60, which she set almost 40 years ago, according to CBS Sports.

400-meter race winners

McLaughlin-Levrone crossed the finish line ahead of Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who finished the race in 47.98 seconds. She becomes only the third woman in history to break the 48-second barrier. Paulino’s time is now ranked as the third fastest ever. Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the bronze medal with a time of 48.19 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to her win

Speaking after the race, McLaughlin-Levrone said the result was the combination of hard work in training and belief. She admitted that even with preparation, breaking such a barrier comes with disbelief, CBS Sports reported.

“You know it’s there, you work for it, but when it happens, there’s still a bit of awe,” she said. She also pointed out that rain had left the track slick before the event, which made the conditions for the race difficult.

Also read: Tokyo fans savour athletics worlds four years after Olympic lockout

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone career wins

This gold medal is her first in the open 400-meter race in the World Championships. She is also a three-time global champion in the 400-meter hurdles, with two Olympic titles and one world championship gold, and owns four gold medals from the 4x400 relay.

McLaughlin-Levrone debuted in 2019. She won silver in the 400-meter hurdles. Since then, she has repeatedly broken her own world record, including her previous best finish at 50.37 seconds at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

What's next for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The Tokyo World Championship win places her closer to Koch’s long-standing world record. While McLaughlin-Levrone did not say when she might next attempt to break that record, she said the focus now is on celebrating the World Championship win and preparing for the future.

FAQs

Who won the women’s 400m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States won the gold medal.

What time did Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone run in the 400m final?

She finished in 47.78 seconds, a championship record.

Who holds the women’s 400m world record?

East Germany’s Marita Koch still holds the record of 47.60 seconds set in 1985.

Who won silver and bronze in the 400m final?

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took silver, and Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won bronze.

How many global titles does Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have?

She is a three-time 400m hurdles champion, two-time Olympic champion, and now holds her first World gold in the open 400m.