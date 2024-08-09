Know Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone better: USA superstar breaks her own record for 6th time in 400m hurdle at Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her 25th birthday with a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she claimed her second consecutive gold medal in the women's 400-meter hurdles. Gold medallist US' Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone wears a crown as she celebrates winning the women's 400m hurdles final of the athletics event (AFP)

Not only did she defend her title, but she also broke her own world record, finishing in 50.37 seconds. This is the sixth time she has set a new world record in this event.

"I think this was my first real Olympics," she said. "And I'm grateful for that in its fullness. Grateful to God for this opportunity, grateful to be celebrating my 25th birthday like this.”

McLaughlin-Levrone's victory was nothing short of spectacular. She started strong, overtaking her closest rival, the Netherlands' Femke Bol, and maintained a significant lead throughout the race. Bol, the second-fastest woman in the event, struggled to keep up and eventually finished third, while Anna Cockrell of the United States secured the silver with a personal best of 51.87 seconds.

“It’s amazing to see our sport continue to grow, for people to want to watch the 400m hurdles," continued McLaughlin-Levrone. "Just a lot of hard work put in this year. I knew it was going to be a tough race. An amazing competition all the way around.”

McLaughlin-Levrone's achievement is historic. She is the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the 400-meter hurdles since the event's introduction in 1984. She acknowledged the role of competitors like Bol in pushing her to achieve such heights, but it was clear that she was in a league of her own on this day.

"We’ve taken it so far. I have to credit these ladies next to me for helping me do that. This is an event that wasn’t very popular, but we made it very popular very quickly. I do think 49 (seconds) is possible. I do think the talent sitting in front of you can do that," McLaughlin-Levrone said after her win."I think we push each other to do that, improve, and find ways to lower these times that we, for so long, thought were impossible. I don’t know when it’s possible but I do think it’s out there."

With a personal best of 48.74 seconds in the open 400 meters, she hinted at the possibility of switching to that event in the future, though she remains undecided.

"I don’t know if I can give a definitive yes or no," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I do love doing other events. There are other events that I haven’t done since high school that I’d also love to do. I don’t know."