'Taylor Swift at the game': Why Chiefs fans think Travis Kelce will announce retirement on Christmas

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead to support the Chiefs and Travis Kelce(Reuters and X) Taylor Swift is at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas game on Thursday Taylor Swift is at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas game on Thursday in what could be her last time supporting Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium. There are talks of the star tight end expected to announce his retirement at the end of this season.

Swift arrived in a red leather jacket and black miniskirt with her father Scott Swift, mom Andrea Swift, and brother Austin Swift to support her fiancé.

With the Grammy-winner and her family in the stadium, Chiefs fans speculated that Kelce might call it a day on his career.

“Taylor Swift is in the house for what could be Travis Kelce's final home game with the Chiefs,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce is definitely retiring, or she just wanted to be with her fiancé, or both,” another one added.

Just before the Broncos game, Kelce opened up about his future in an emotional conversation with franchise icon Tony Gonzalez, hinting that his time in Kansas City may be nearing a conclusion.

Asked directly whether the Christmas Day matchup against Denver could be his final appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, the 36-year-old tight end admitted that he is still weighing his options and trying to understand what comes next. He described the situation as “a two-way street” between himself and the organization, noting that he continues to “search for answers” about his next step.

Kelce explained that he plans to lean on guidance from his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who retired in 2024, as he works through the decision-making process.

Even as uncertainty surrounds his future, Kelce made clear that his bond with Patrick Mahomes transcends football. Speaking about his quarterback, he said: "He's family now. I think through all the hard work and all the family time that we've had outside the facility and outside the building, there'll definitely never be a goodbye to him. It'll just be like another day in the life with Patty Mahomes.

"What he's done to my career up to this point, you can't measure it. It's all the little things that you see manifest out there onto the field that we're working on every single week, every single offseason. When he came into the league, he took this thing by storm. And it's been a fun ride ever since he's been at the helm." Mahomes is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, adding another emotional layer to the moment for the tight end.

Over the course of their partnership, Mahomes and Kelce have combined for more than 70 touchdowns, one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duos in NFL history. Despite acknowledging that the end may be near, Kelce emphasized that his passion for the sport remains intact: “I know when it's over, it's over. I feel like I still have a lot of love for this game, I feel like if I came back it'd just be to answer that flame in my heart that I still love this thing.”