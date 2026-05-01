Doral , Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala got off to a blistering start, firing three birdies in his first five holes, but then cooled off to end round one with a card of 3-under 69 at the 2026 Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral.

Theegala off to a solid start, lies in Top-10 at Doral; Bhatia is Tied-15th

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Theegala, who has had four Top-10s this season, is tied ninth, four strokes behind leader Cameron Young at the USD20 million Signature Event.

Among the other Indian origin players, Akshay Bhatia shot 2-under 70 and was Tied-15 while Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju was T-52.

Bhatia was 3-under and would have been in Top-10 but for his closing bogey on the 18th. He hit his tee shot into the water and took a penalty and ended with a bogey.

Theegala showed consistent form and recorded birdies on key holes such as the par-4 2nd and the par-5 10th, continuing his high-level play this season.

Theegala's strong performance puts him in a good position to contend for his first win of the 2026 season on the demanding "Blue Monster" course.

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{{^usCountry}} Theegala's round featured an aggressive start, punctuated by an early birdie on the par-4 2nd hole with a 19-foot putt and followed that up with a second birdie on the Par-3 third from 15 feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Theegala's round featured an aggressive start, punctuated by an early birdie on the par-4 2nd hole with a 19-foot putt and followed that up with a second birdie on the Par-3 third from 15 feet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third birdie came on the par-4 fifth, when he hit his second shot to six feet and holed it. Four pars followed and then came a good birdie on the 10th, where he hit his third shot from the rough to under four feet for a birdie. He dropped shots on the 11th and the 13th, when he missed putts from 13 and 14 feet. A final birdie on Par-3 15th saw him finish at 69. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third birdie came on the par-4 fifth, when he hit his second shot to six feet and holed it. Four pars followed and then came a good birdie on the 10th, where he hit his third shot from the rough to under four feet for a birdie. He dropped shots on the 11th and the 13th, when he missed putts from 13 and 14 feet. A final birdie on Par-3 15th saw him finish at 69. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Young led the field after a blistering bogey-free 8-under 64, followed closely by Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley at 7-under. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young led the field after a blistering bogey-free 8-under 64, followed closely by Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley at 7-under. {{/usCountry}}

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Spieth chipped in for an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole and survived a pair of bogeys on the back nine.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made three birdies in the first five holes, then did not get another the rest of the day. Back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 dropped him to 1-under, and that's where he stayed.

Nick Taylor, with a 66, was in fourth, two shots off of Young's lead, while Nico Echavarria was three shots back after an opening-round 67.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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