Tom Brady explains his NFL vs family decision; reflects on Gisele divorce: ‘Was tough…’

The divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen was one of the biggest NFL storylines of 2022. The separation generated widespread public discussion, with fans and media closely following developments surrounding the former couple. Recently, Brady opened up about the emotional toll the divorce took on him and how it affected the final season of his NFL career.

Tom Brady recently reflected on the emotional challenges he faced during the final season of his NFL career following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.(Instagram)

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Speaking with Colin Cowherd on FS1, Brady reflected on the personal struggles he faced during his final season in the league. He admitted that the period was emotionally difficult and had a direct impact on his performance.

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How Brady described the impact of divorce

“My last season was tough... I was going through, I had a lot of you know, a personal family issue," Brady said.

“And it was a challenge, and it was very, it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and remained together for more than a decade before announcing their divorce in October 2022. At the time, Brady was in the middle of what became the final season of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That campaign marked his 23rd season in the league. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and remained together for more than a decade before announcing their divorce in October 2022. At the time, Brady was in the middle of what became the final season of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That campaign marked his 23rd season in the league. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: 'Who hasn't admired Tom Brady?' 2026 draft darling Fernando Mendoza eyes GOAT mentorship Brady explains why retirement felt right {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 'Who hasn't admired Tom Brady?' 2026 draft darling Fernando Mendoza eyes GOAT mentorship Brady explains why retirement felt right {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I had 23 years, so I didn't think I was missing anything, retiring, I felt like I always had a goal, 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it's time for me to be at all my kids' games. They have been enough to their dad's games," Brady said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I had 23 years, so I didn't think I was missing anything, retiring, I felt like I always had a goal, 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it's time for me to be at all my kids' games. They have been enough to their dad's games," Brady said. {{/usCountry}}

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Since retiring, Brady has shifted his focus toward family life and spending more time with his children. Meanwhile, Bündchen married Joaquim Valente and welcomed another child, while Brady has continued pursuing business ventures alongside parenting responsibilities.

Also read: Who is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bündchen marries Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu instructor

Tom Brady’s NFL legacy remains unmatched

Although his final season proved emotionally challenging, it did little to alter the legacy Brady built across more than two decades in the NFL. Over 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers, Brady won a record seven Super Bowl titles — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay. He also earned five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP honors.

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Across his career, Brady recorded 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdown passes, and 251 regular-season victories. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes.

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