Tony Romo's family and net worth: All on NFL analyst's wife and kids as CBS Sports takes major decision after his arrest

CBS Sports has announced that NFL analyst Tony Romo has been placed on leave after his arrest last week on charges of driving under the influence, as reported by the network on Friday.

Tony Romo, the ex-Cowboys QB and current CBS analyst, faces a DUI allegation leading to his leave from the network. He is married to Candice Crawford and the couple share three sons together. (Tony Romo/Instagram)

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Following a traffic stop on July 23, Romo was issued three citations by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office after being observed passing vehicles in a gore area, which is the section that separates interstate traffic from vehicles merging from an on-ramp.

He did not perform well on field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody, processed, and released. According to the sheriff's office, Romo was found with an open container of alcohol in his black Jeep. Court documents reveal that Romo was later issued a citation for refusing to "take test for intoxication after arrest."

Here's what CBS said after Tony Romo's arrest

"Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," the network stated in a statement, as per ESPN.

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{{^usCountry}} Romo, 46, has served as the primary game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017, following a career in the NFL from 2004 to 2016, during which he made four Pro Bowl appearances, all with the Dallas Cowboys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Romo, 46, has served as the primary game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017, following a career in the NFL from 2004 to 2016, during which he made four Pro Bowl appearances, all with the Dallas Cowboys. {{/usCountry}}

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In Romo's absence, former Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt will take over as CBS' lead game analyst, collaborating with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Watt transitioned to a game analyst role last season after joining the network in 2023.

He is set to appear in court on September 21.

Meanwhile, several people on social media showed interest in knowing about Tony Romo's family and net worth. Here's what we know about his wealth, wife and kids.

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Tony Romo's family: Meet his wife and kids

On May 28, 2011, Romo wed Candice Crawford, who was crowned Miss Missouri USA in 2008, previously worked as a journalist for the Dallas television station KDAF, and is the sister of actor Chace Crawford.

Crawford was born and brought up in Texas in a household of avid Cowboys supporters, making it appropriate that she would eventually wed the starting quarterback of the Cowboys. During her teenage years, she participated in the Miss Texas Teen pageants prior to enrolling in college.

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Crawford pursued her studies in journalism at the University of Missouri, where she also claimed the title of Miss Missouri USA in 2008. Nevertheless, her aspiration has always been to establish a career in the sports media field.

After completing her college education, Crawford was employed by various television stations in Dallas, such as KTVT and CW33. It was at CW33 that she initially met Romo.

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The duo share three kids together. They welcomed their first child Hawkins in April of 2012.

Rivers is the middle child of the Romo family, born in March 2014, two years after his elder brother. Candice has previously referred to him as a miniature version of Tony.

In August 2017, the Romo family welcomed their youngest son, Jones.

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What is Tony Romo's net worth?

Tony Romo is a former American football player and a current television broadcaster, boasting a net worth of $80 million, reported Celebrity Net Worth. He made his mark as one of the most distinguished quarterbacks in the history of the Dallas Cowboys during his 14-season NFL career from 2003 to 2016. After joining the league as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Illinois University, Romo spent his initial three seasons as a backup before assuming the role of the Cowboys' starting quarterback in 2006.

Following his retirement from professional football, Tony was appointed as an NFL analyst for CBS. In the early years of his broadcasting career, he received an annual salary of $4 million, according to the report.

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