Travis Hunter injury update: Jaguars star headed to injured reserve, all on his return status

Travis Hunter will be placed on the Jacksonville Jaguars' injured reserve due to a non-contact right knee injury he sustained during Thursday's practice, reports ESPN. Although the extent of the injury has yet to be determined, Hunter is expected to miss at least four games, per the outlet. Travis Hunter to be placed on Jacksonville Jaguars' injured reserve after right knee injury(AP)

Also read: Lamar Jackson's comeback: Ravens star returns with 4 touchdowns against Dolphins after hamstring injury

Travis Hunter’s knee injury

Travis Hunter hurt his right knee while he was on defense during the practice session. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently assessing the injury through the required tests to determine the best course of action for the wide receiver-cum- cornerback.

"Feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything, but he's in good spirits right now. Minor setback for a major comeback," Jaguars coach Liam Coen was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Travis Hunter caught eight passes for 104 yards and scored his maiden NFL touchdown in one of his best performances in the league against the Los Angeles Rams in London on October 19.

Since Hunter displayed a praiseworthy form in his last game, his injury ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Las Vegas Raiders comes as a major blow to the team. Coach Coen said on the matter, "It is definitely not ideal timing."

“I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor, to come back better than ever,” he added.

Also read: Miami Dolphins part ways with GM Chris Grier following 2–7 start, name interim replacement

Injured wide receivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars

Apart from Hunter, three other wide receivers from the Jaguars – Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Tim Patrick - are on the list of injured players. While Brown had a full practice session on Thursday, Thomas and Patrick were limited practice participants on Wednesday.

“I have a lot of confidence in these guys that it's a great opportunity for all of us to work through a little adversity and the guys to go out and perform at a high level,” Coen said about his wide receivers.

FAQs:

What injury has Travis Hunter suffered?

Travis Hunter has sustained a non-contact right knee injury.

What position does Travis Hunter play for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Travis Hunter plays as a wide receiver-cum- cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Liam Coen is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.