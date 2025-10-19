Why is Puka Nacua not playing vs Jaguars today? LA Rams WR's injury update and expected return

The Los Angeles Rams will be without one of their biggest offensive weapons on Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was ruled out after sustaining an ankle sprain during last week's 17-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens, reported the New York Times. Why is Puka Nacua not playing vs Jaguars today? All on Rams' star's injury update and return timeline(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In a press conference on Friday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed the ruling and indicated that Nacua made some progress but did not practice at all through the week. The plan is to rest Nacua both weeks to make sure he is healed.

Speaking about it, McVay said, “I am very confident in having him ready after the bye.” He added that if Nacua is unable to meet certain criteria to return to performance as opposed to just playing, then he will be allowed to continue to work. “He has attacked his rehab the right way,” McVay was quoted as saying in the NYT.

Puka Nacua injury: Key loss for the Rams’ offense

Nacua’s absence will be a major blow to the Rams’ passing game. The 24-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top receivers this season and has led the league in targets (65) and receptions (54) heading into Week 7. He has already amassed 616 receiving yards, which has made him one of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s most-trusted targets, the NYT report stated.

The former BYU standout’s injury occurred when he came down awkwardly while attempting a touchdown catch in Week 6. Although he returned to the game, his movements were limited. A subsequent scan revealed a moderate sprain, and the Rams decided to prioritize his long-term health.

When will Puka Nacua return?

Although the Rams have not provided a concrete timetable for Nacua’s return to action, a USA Today report stated that the earliest Nacua could return to action would be in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach McVay, as per the report, implied that any decision about Puka Nacua moving forward will depend on his performance during practice.

Rams’ replacement plan

With Nacua sidelined, Davante Adams will be expected to take on a larger role. The veteran receiver, who joined the LA Rams this season, has 26 catches for 396 yards and three touchdowns so far. His chemistry with Stafford is still developing, the NYT added, but his experience and reliability make him a key option in Nacua’s absence.

The team is also expected to turn to Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington for additional support. Atwell, known for his speed, will likely start alongside Adams, while Whittington will see increased snaps in the slot. Los Angeles may also rely more heavily on two-tight-end formations to maintain balance in their offense.

