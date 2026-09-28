Trent Williams injury update: Major issue for 49ers OT makes him questionable vs Cardinals

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, was ruled questionable for the rest of Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals with a neck stinger. However, after spending several minutes in the locker room, Williams is now back on the sidelines.
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Williams' injury came just a few minutes into the third quarter, shortly after another of 49ers' superstars, Mike Evans, was carted out of the field with a rib injury. Even though Trent Williams suffered a neck stinger, he was carted out of the NFL match, with much fanfare from the broadcast.
There were suggestions on social media that the injury may have come in the play before his exit when Evans absorbed a hit from Cardinals Budda Baker. As of now, the 49ers have not provided an update on when exactly the injury occurred.
Before his exit, Mike Evans recorded three receptions for 34 yards with a touchdown. It was unclear exactly when Mike Evans suffered the injury, as he had been taking several big hits till his exit.
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Deep Dive
What type of injury did Trent Williams sustain during the game against the Cardinals?
Trent Williams sustained a neck stinger during the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Why was Trent Williams carted off the field during the game?
Trent Williams was carted off the field after suffering a neck stinger a few minutes into the third quarter.
What does it mean that Trent Williams is questionable for the rest of the game?
Being ruled questionable means that Trent Williams may or may not return to play in the rest of the game, depending on the assessment of his injury.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.