Trent Williams injury update: Major issue for 49ers OT makes him questionable vs Cardinals

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, was ruled questionable for the rest of Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals with a neck stinger. However, after spending several minutes in the locker room, Williams is now back on the sidelines.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams speaks to the media following a practice Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayak)

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Williams' injury came just a few minutes into the third quarter, shortly after another of 49ers' superstars, Mike Evans, was carted out of the field with a rib injury. Even though Trent Williams suffered a neck stinger, he was carted out of the NFL match, with much fanfare from the broadcast.

Also read: Justin Jefferson update: Watch play where Vikings WR gets major ankle injury vs Buccaneers; video

He had a towel around his head as he was being carted into the locker room. Here's a video from the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

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What Happened To Mike Evans: Details of Rib Injury

Mike Evans suffered a rib injury in the second quarter, the San Francisco 49ers have confirmed. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, in what could be a big blow for the 49ers.

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Also read: Mike Evans injury update: What happened to 49ers WR and will he return vs Cardinals? Latest status

There were suggestions on social media that the injury may have come in the play before his exit when Evans absorbed a hit from Cardinals Budda Baker. As of now, the 49ers have not provided an update on when exactly the injury occurred.

Before his exit, Mike Evans recorded three receptions for 34 yards with a touchdown. It was unclear exactly when Mike Evans suffered the injury, as he had been taking several big hits till his exit.

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Deep Dive What type of injury did Trent Williams sustain during the game against the Cardinals? Trent Williams sustained a neck stinger during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Why was Trent Williams carted off the field during the game? Trent Williams was carted off the field after suffering a neck stinger a few minutes into the third quarter. What does it mean that Trent Williams is questionable for the rest of the game? Being ruled questionable means that Trent Williams may or may not return to play in the rest of the game, depending on the assessment of his injury.