Trevon Diggs injury update: Will Cowboys star play in Week 1 vs Eagles? Latest here

The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a tough spot considering Micah Parsons’ ongoing contract dispute and the dicey return of cornerback Trevon Diggs, a move that could shape the team’s trajectory this season. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, right, leans on quarterback Dak Prescott (4) (AP)

Trevon Diggs injury update

“I think I need a couple more practices just to see where I’m at, just going full speed and things,” Diggs said in reply to a question about his return, as reported by Heavy, on Monday (August 25). “I feel really, really good, so as far as the repetition and just getting back familiar with the game — I don’t know yet. But the more that I practice, the more we get a break. I’m gonna stay here and continue to work and try and make it for the first game.”

This comes after he suffered a season-ending injury last season and was placed on the list at the start of training camp season in Oxford.

How does it affect the Cowboys?

The Cowboys’ roster, already thin with DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Kemon Hall, Zion Childress, and an injured Shavon Revel, has much to lose by Diggs’s absence. Hence, his return becomes crucial to the way this season plays out for the team.

“Real comfortable, I like it a lot,” Diggs explained when asked about finding his footing in a new defense system, as reported by Heavy. “[Eberflus is] putting me in a lot of positions to make plays — it’s a really good system, and I like it a lot.”

“The conditioning, mainly,” Diggs responded when asked about his biggest challenge in getting game-ready. “It’s different — working out with just yourself, and then having to cover someone, chase someone, run after the ball. I feel like that’s the main thing. So in practice I’m making sure I’m always running to the ball, always running, doing extra gasses, doing everything I can do to be physically conditioned for the game itself.”

As of now, the risks of letting Diggs sit out the first few games are lower than him running an injury and being forced to sit out the season: a move that would leave the Cowboys in a rough patch.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in their regular-season opener on September 4.

By Stuti Gupta