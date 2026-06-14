UFC Freedom 250 weather update: What happens if rain disrupts White House Card?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is scheduled to stage a special event on the White House South Lawn on Sunday evening. Dubbed “UFC Freedom 250,” the event is being promoted as part of the celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary and will also align with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Current forecasts indicate a chance of rain and possibly severe thunderstorms as the UFC White House event draws closer.(REUTERS)

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The venue will be converted into a full-scale UFC Octagon, turning the White House grounds into a unique stage for an evening of mixed martial arts competition. However, outdoor MMA events remain relatively uncommon.

Fighters must contend with challenging conditions such as extreme heat, while unpredictable weather, including rain or storms, can also create complications and potentially disrupt the scheduled fight card.

With weather conditions expected to play a significant role, here's a look at the latest forecast and what it could mean for the highly anticipated fight card.

Rain threat looms over UFC card

Current forecasts indicate a chance of rain and possibly severe thunderstorms as the UFC White House event draws closer.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Saturday's forecast, temperatures during the UFC Freedom 250 card were expected to stay in the 60-74°F range, with light winds of roughly 5 to 12 mph providing relatively favorable conditions outside of the rain threat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Saturday's forecast, temperatures during the UFC Freedom 250 card were expected to stay in the 60-74°F range, with light winds of roughly 5 to 12 mph providing relatively favorable conditions outside of the rain threat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As for precipitation, conditions remain highly uncertain, with rain chances hovering between 40% and 70% from 5pm ET through 10pm ET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for precipitation, conditions remain highly uncertain, with rain chances hovering between 40% and 70% from 5pm ET through 10pm ET. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the National Weather Service, showers could develop at various points during the afternoon and evening, making the outlook for the outdoor fight card difficult to predict. How could rain impact the event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the National Weather Service, showers could develop at various points during the afternoon and evening, making the outlook for the outdoor fight card difficult to predict. How could rain impact the event {{/usCountry}}

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As of 10pm Sunday, the National Weather Service had raised the probability of precipitation to 70%, calling for "likely" showers and thunderstorms across the Washington, D.C., area through 10pm ET.

The updated forecast places the highest rain threat directly within the scheduled window for the UFC Freedom 250 event, which is set to begin at 8pm ET.

With no preliminary bouts scheduled, UFC officials have some flexibility to adjust the event's timing if weather conditions require it.

The promotion has indicated that the card will proceed through light to moderate rainfall, aided by an overhead canopy covering part of the specially constructed South Lawn arena.

Also read: What are Trump UFC coins? Medallions selling for up to $12,000 amid White House match

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However, if severe weather poses a safety risk, organizers are expected to delay the event until conditions improve.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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